Cardinals Tease 'Important' Ownership Announcement for Wednesday

It sounds like the St. Louis Cardinals will be making an "important" announcement on Wednesday.

On Tuesday night, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reported that the Cardinals will be holding a press conference at 1 p.m. CDT on Wednesday with "important news related to ownership and organizational leadership."

"The Cardinals say they are holding a press conference at 1 PM tomorrow with 'important news related to ownership and organizational leadership.' Bill DeWitt, Jr., Bill DeWitt III, Chaim Bloom and Anuk Karunaratne will be in attendance," Jones wrote on X.

The Cardinals Have An 'Important' Announcement Coming

Aug 24, 2019; St. Louis, MO, USA; St. Louis Cardinals chairman Bill Dewitt Jr. looks on during a ceremony prior to the start of a game against the Colorado Rockies during an MLB Players' Weekend game at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

It's important to note that Bill DeWitt, Jr. is the fifth-longest tenured principal owner in Major League Baseball. Jerry Reinsdorf of the Chicago White Sox and Dave Montgomery of the Philadelphia Phillies are the the longest-tenured owners in Major League Baseball dating back to 1981 followed by Charles and Richard Monfort of the Colorado Rockies (1992) and Larry Baer of the San Francisco Giants in 1992 as well. Then, there's DeWitt, who landed the Cardinals in 1995.

DeWitt Jr. was born in 1941 and is 84 years old. This is speculation, but the most likely solution seems to be a transition in leadership likely from Bill DeWitt Jr. to Bill DeWitt III. Back in January, DeWitt Jr. alluded to a potential transition to DeWitt III and acknowledged that he's "not going to be around forever," as transcribed by Jones.

It's the middle of the season, but it would make sense for the club to make an announcement like this, if this is what the club is going to do with the ownership if a change is coming after the season. It would give the team the rest of the season to prepare.

Again, the the club hasn't made it clear what the announcement will be, but as of this moment the most likely answer seems to be a transition from the older DeWitt to the younger DeWitt. If you're a Cardinals fan, there's no reason for concern at this moment.

The Cardinals entered the day on Tuesday with a 42-34 record. On top of this, Chaim Bloom has proven already that he was a good hire for the club as the heir to John Mozeliak as the team's president of baseball operations. The vibes are high with the organization as a whole. At this time, there's nothing to worry about. They are playing good baseball and this announcement hopefully will just be a sign of a smooth transition and more of the same.