Cardinals Trade Packages, Landing Spots for Lars Nootbaar, Dustin May, More

The St. Louis Cardinals arguably are going to be the most intriguing team in baseball as the 2026 Major League Baseball trade deadline approaches.

The reason for this is that anything could happen. First and foremost, the Cardinals look like they could be a legit playoff team right now. They are 42-36 right now and would be in the playoffs if the season ended today. With that being said, if the Cardinals keep winning, they could be a fun team to watch from the perspective of potentially adding. But, on the other hand, this is the first year of a reset under Chaim Bloom, so adding may not be in their best interest. The club has already acknowledged that it will not be taking any "shortcuts" in this rebuild. So, the Cardinals are going to be interesting to watch ahead of the deadline from the perspective of dealing players away. The Cardinals have a lot of talent that could bring a haul back, if St. Louis sells.

On Thursday, we looked at the Cardinals from the perspective of potentially adding and put together trade packages for Reid Detmers, Michael Wacha, and Joe Ryan. What if the Cardinals sell? Let's take a look at a few players who could be on the move with potential landing spots.

Lars Nootbaar, OF

Jun 21, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals left fielder Lars Nootbaar (21) rounds the bases during the first inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

Best Landing Spot: Philadelphia Phillies

The Phillies turned their season around after they moved on from former manager Rob Thomson. Now, the Phillies are 45-36 and are closing in on the Atlanta Braves for the top spot in the National League East. The Phillies are four games back, but that number was much higher a few weeks ago. Atlanta is beaten up right now with guys like Ronald Acuña Jr. and Spencer Strider on the Injured List. Now is the time for the Phillies to act and the outfield is their biggest weakness. The Phillies specifically could use a righty, but Nootbaar is good enough to be considered.

Trade Proposal: Cardinals get RHP Andrew Painter; Phillies get OF Lars Nootbaar, LHP JoJo Romero.

The Cardinals need controllable, young pitching. Painter is a former top prospect for the Phillies, but was sent down to Triple-A after struggling in the first half of the season. He'd be the perfect target for St. Louis.

Dustin May, RHP

Jun 15, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Dustin May (3) reacts after throwing a complete game one hitter against the San Diego Padres at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

Best Landing Spot: San Diego Padres

For May, we were between the Padres and the Toronto Blue Jays. Both are clubs that could contend, but have dealt with pitching injuries all over the place. The reason why San Diego was the selection here over the Blue Jays is AJ Preller. He is the league's most aggressive decision-maker, and so the hope here is that San Diego gets desperate for a cheap starter with massive upside. Tarik Skubal could end up being available, but his price tag is much higher than May's. May signed a one-year, $12.5 million deal with a $20 million mutual option for 2027. Sonny Gray is another guy who could be available, but also costs more. Freddy Peralta is a hurler who could be out there and is also cheap. But the hope here is that Preller looks to add a starter on a budget and overpays.

Trade Proposal: Cardinals get RHP Miguel Mendez (SD's No. 3 prospect), LHP Jagger Haynes (SD's No. 13 prospect); Padres get RHP Dustin May.

The Cardinals spent this past offseason stockpiling young, controllable pitchers. If they're going to flip May, they should keep looking for controllable pitching.

Riley O'Brien, RHP

Jun 16, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Riley O'Brien (61) celebrates after the Cardinals defeated the San Diego Padres at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

Best Landing Spot: Los Angeles Dodgers

The Dodgers are currently missing Edwin Díaz. On top of this, the Dodgers have potentially the best overall farm system in baseball. That should have Bloom's attention. The Dodgers landed six prospects on Keith Law of The Athletic's updated list of the top 50 prospects in the game. The Dodgers can afford to give up a top prospect or two. Plus, O'Brien has four seasons of control left and has been very good overall this season.

Trade Proposal: Cardinals get RHP Christian Zazueta (LAD's No. 8 prospect), OF James Tibbs III (LAD's No. 10 prospect); Dodgers get RHP Riley O'Brien.

Zazueta is a 21-year-old starter with a 3.52 ERA in 12 appearances this season down in the minors, including 11 starts. He's made it up to Double-A so far in this professional career. Tibbs is a Triple-A outfielder with 20 homers and 64 RBIs in 74 games played this season.