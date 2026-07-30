Cardinals Trade Rumors: Separating Reality from Fiction at the deadline
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The St. Louis Cardinals are approaching the trade deadline and have some pieces they could move. Strangely, they are only 2 1/2 games back of the third and final National League wild card spot, but the Cardinals have their eye on the future.
It will be interesting to see who gets moved in the coming days and who goes where, but the Cardinals have a lot of potential trades they can make to set themselves up for the future.
However, the trade deadline is also a time where rumors run rampant, and not all of it is true. Here is what's real and what's fake about the Cardinals as the deadline near.
The idea that the Cardinals should buy is fiction
Earlier this week, Jim Bowden of The Athletic appeared on the BK & Ferrario podcast on 101 ESPN and talked about what he thinks the Cardinals should do at the deadline, and surprisingly, he called for St. Louis to be buyers.
However, this wouldn't be a good idea. The Cardinals season is coming off the rails and they are behind several teams in the wild card race even though they are within striking distance.
They are also rebuilding, and this was ultimately to be expected, so the best course of action is to sell and capitalize on some of these players while they still can. Buying would help in the short-term, but would set them back in the longer-term.
Cardinals shopping Dustin May and Ryne Stanek is reality
Ken Rosenthal, Will Sammon and Katie Woo of The Athletic report that the Cardinals are shopping Dustin May and Ryne Stanek, two pitchers on expiring contracts. This makes sense, as the Cardinals are trending towards selling and would be best served doing that.
The team is also looking for "meaningful pieces", so that seems to indicate that selling is the path they've chosen. They'll go for upper-level prospects, and the best way to do that is to sell pieces that might have value.
While it remains to be seen what will happen with Riley O'Brien, JoJo Romero and Lars Nootbaar, it appears that Stanek and May are as good as gone once the deadline passes next week.
The focus needs to be on the future, not the present, and if the Cardinals deviate from that, it could have some consequences a few years down the road. It's also what got John Mozeliak in trouble in his final years at the helm.
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Curt Bishop is a freelance sports writer who graduated from Maryville University of St. Louis with a Bachelor of Arts degree in the field of Communication and currently writes as a contributor for various platforms covering Major League Baseball. Curt’s work includes covering trade and free agency predictions, as well as rumors and news. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding St. Louis Cardinals On SI, please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@moreviewsmedia.comFollow bishopcurtis5