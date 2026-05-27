Cardinals Waste Dustin May Gem in Most Crushing Loss of 2026

The St. Louis Cardinals should've come out on top on Wednesday, but sometimes baseball doesn't work like that.

Dustin May carried a no-hitter into the eighth inning and somehow earned a loss as the Cardinals were swept by the Milwaukee Brewers on the road. May hit a batter early on, but didn't allow a base hit until the eighth inning and didn't walk anyone. But, the Cardinals ended up losing, 2-1.

May allowed a double to outfielder Garrett Mitchell and then a bunt base hit to Luis Rengifo before he was pulled from the game in favor of JoJo Romero. The Cardinals weren't able to get out of the inning with the lead. A fielder's choice tied the game at one and then an error by Masyn Winn later on in the inning allowed the eventual game-winning run to score.

Now, the Cardinals are 29-25 on the season.

The Cardinals Had One Of Their Worst Losses Of The Season

May 27, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Dustin May (3) delivers a pitch against the Milwaukee Brewers in the first inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

The Cardinals are dealing with their first real taste of adversity on the season so far. With the brutal loss on Wednesday, St. Louis has now lost four games in a row and six of its last seven. It's one thing when you're blown out, but losing after getting seven no-hit innings from your starter is tough. Overall, May finished the day with nine strikeouts, two base hits allowed, and one earned run. That should be enough to win a game. But the Cardinals were only able to muster up two total runs in the three-game series. That can't happen if you want to take down one of the best teams in baseball.

Milwaukee outscored the Cardinals 13-to-2 throughout the series and now has a 4 1/2-game lead over St. Louis in the standings.

The Cardinals are still tied for second place in the division, but this is the type of series you need to go back to the drawing board and reflect on. The Major League Baseball season is a 162-game sprint and there are going to be ups and downs. This isn't the club's first slump of the season, but it is arguably the worst one yet. Fortunately, the Cardinals have a day off on Thursday before they will face off against the floundering Chicago Cubs on Friday. If the club can get through the weekend series with a win, it would help to make up for the Brewers losses.

A tough day for the Cardinals overall, to say the least.