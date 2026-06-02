Despite Reset, Cardinals Could Still Look to Add This Summer

The St. Louis Cardinals have been significantly better than many around the league expected that they would be through the first two full months of the season.

So much so that MLB.com's Mark Feinsand mentioned the Cardinals among teams that could "add to the roster" a bit ahead of the 2026 Major League Baseball trade deadline if they remain in contention of a playoff spot.

"Deciding whether to buy, sell or stand pat can often involve more than a team’s record, though the standings will surely play a significant role," Feinsaid wrote. "The Nationals, Cardinals, White Sox, Twins and Marlins were all in various stages of rebuild, yet their performances in the first two months of the season may warrant trying to add to the roster to make a playoff push if they remain within reach of a playoff spot.

Could The Cardinals Add?

Aug 28, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Chaim Bloom, Chief Baseball Officer of the Boston Red Sox on the field before the game between the Boston Red Sox and the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-Imagn Images | Winslow Townson-Imagn Images

"It’s unlikely that any of these young clubs would deal away top prospects that could impact their long-term plans, but even adding on the edges would be a positive message to their fans and players alike."

As Feinsand pointed out, don't expect the Cardinals to go out and make some sort of game-changing splash. The Cardinals spent the offseason leading into the 2026 season dealing away veterans to bolster the farm system. The Cardinals, under president of baseball operations Chaim Bloom, aren't going to go out now and deal away multiple elite prospects to bring in some sort of star. That's just unrealistic to think at this moment. There are still a lot of questions around this young roster, despite the hot start to the season. For example, is Nolan Gorman a long-term piece for the club or are his chances with the team running out?

Instead of some sort of blockbuster deal to add a star, the type of move that would make more sense for the Cardinals is dealing away from a surplus on the roster to help another area of the club. For example, when Lars Nootbaar and Nathan Church both return, there are going to be a lot of mouths to feed in the outfield. Plus, No. 3 prospect Joshua Báez is knocking on the big league door down in Triple-A. Dealing away an outfielder wouldn't hurt if that helped another area of the club, like the bullpen or maybe even a back-end starter.

The bullpen is a specific area that could use a boost. Some sort of cheap deal for a reliever for cash considerations or a lower-level prospect would be another good direction to go in. The Cardinals are playing like a team that could compete for a playoff spot later in the year and adding would be nice, but don't expect fireworks.