Dustin May Just Turned in His Best Cardinals' Start Yet

Needing a win and a lengthy start after multiple bullpen implosions cost the St. Louis Cardinals their most recent series against the Minnesota Twins, the team turned to their top signing of the offseason, right-hander Dustin May, to right the ship.

The test was to tame the San Diego Padres' lineup, one that has struggled this year. But after the bullpen let them down in Minnesota, May turned in his best start with the Cardinals to date, pitching a one-hit complete game shutout and even taking a no-hitter and perfect game into the seventh inning.

All May allowed was a walk to Fernando Tatis Jr. and a base-hit to Manny Machado.

DUSTIN MAY COMPLETE GAME ONE-HIT SHUTOUT 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ZTQKsHEW2T — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) June 16, 2026

Dustin May Shines vs. Padres

Jun 15, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Dustin May (3) pitches against the San Diego Padres during the first inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

May also recorded nine strikeouts in his dominant outing against the Padres. His Cardinals career began with two rough starts, but since April 10, he has been a different pitcher. He took a no-hitter into the eighth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers last month, so Cardinals fans knew he had it in him.

But he turned in his best Cardinals start on Monday. The Cardinals signed him to a one-year, $12.5 million contract last offseason with the idea that he would be a solid trade chip at the deadline.

But the Cardinals are playing their best baseball right now, and what happens at the deadline is uncertain. He does have a mutual option for 2027 worth $20 million that could always be exercised.

Monday's performance was the first complete-game shutout of May's career, and he helped guide the Cardinals to a 3-0 win over the Padres to open a crucial series. So far, the signing appears to be working out just fine for the Cardinals, and this was ultimately the type of move that was fitting for Chaim Bloom as a president of baseball operations.

Whatever happens at the deadline is anybody's guess. If the Cardinals sell, then May certainly boosted his trade value on Monday. If not, they'll have a trustworthy veteran starter down the stretch that could potentially push them into the postseason for the first time since 2022.

The Cardinals are now 39-31 and remained at the top of the National League wild card race. May earned his fifth win of the season and lowered his ERA to 3.75, following up six scoreless innings last week against the New York Mets.

It will be interesting to see what happens with May in the coming weeks leading up to the deadline.