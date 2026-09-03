It's Time for Cardinals to Change Gordon Graceffo's Role

The St. Louis Cardinals have dealt with a lot of injuries lately. After almost two full years of not having to place a starting pitcher on the injured list, they had to place both Andre Pallante and Hunter Dobbins on the IL. Pallante could be back soon, but Dobbins is likely done for the year.

As such, St. Louis has had to go with bullpen games to make up for their lack of depth. They also are having to deal with an innings limit for Kyle Leahy. But a bright spot has potentially emerged for them.

Gordon Graceffo has been one of St. Louis' most reliable relievers for much of this season, but in both bullpen games, he has covered three innings and not allowed any runs. Perhaps this means it's time for the Cardinals to explore a new role for him, possibly in the rotation

Cardinals should make Gordon Graceffo a starter

Aug 27, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Gordon Graceffo (44) throws against the Baltimore Orioles during the first inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Graceffo was a starter in the minor leagues and has been able to cover some innings for the Cardinals over the past few weeks. He was perfect in his opener start against the Baltimore Orioles and was solid again against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday.

Because Leahy is on an innings limit, Dobbins may be out for the year and Pallante's status is uncertain, it makes sense to stretch him out. That would give the Cardinals a fifth starter for the rest of the year, and extra depth for 2027.

They'll have Dobbins and Richard Fitts back next year, but having as much depth in the rotation as possible is going to be important for the team. A free agent addition could be beneficial as well, but Graceffo has proven that he is capable of starting, and even as a reliever, he has been able to go multiple innings, so that should be a good indicator of what the Cardinals should do with him.

This could also make it a little easier for them to shop for bullpen arms in the offseason as well, as that has been one of their biggest weaknesses in 2026. With Graceffo starting, they could have more rotation depth and a stronger bullpen.

But the Cardinals also need to get through the rest of the 2026 season, and moving Graceffo to the rotation would be a wise move for manager Oli Marmol. The transition worked for Leahy, so it could easily work for Graceffo as well.