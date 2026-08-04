Jim Bowden's Cardinals Trade Deadline Assessment is Way Off

The St. Louis Cardinals completed one of their most productive trade deadlines in recent memory, bringing back strong prospect hauls for Dustin May, JoJo Romero and Lars Nootbaar. The farm system is in much better shape than it has been in several years.

The Cardinals made the right call to sell rather than buy, as the team is falling out of postseason contention and was in need of a bit of a shakeup. Chaim Bloom certainly did well for the Cardinals in his first trade deadline at the helm of baseball operations.

However, not everybody was impressed, and that includes Jim Bowden of The Athletic. Bowden didn't like that the Cardinals traded players instead of trading for them, but his take is way off-base.

Jim Bowden's trade deadline take is way off

Jul 23, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals left fielder Lars Nootbaar (21) hits a one run single against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the first inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"The Cardinals’ best trade was the one they made with the Brewers that landed them both Ragsdale and Frias, which quickly improved their farm system.," Bowden wrote. "They also traded Nootbaar, which should open the door for top outfield prospect Joshua Baez to be promoted.

"St. Louis is building for the future and had little interest in trying to help this year’s team win over the last two months of the season, which was disappointing to me."

Bowden was one of very few media personalities that believed the Cardinals should have been buyers at the trade deadline. However, the Cardinals made the right call to do what they did.

There was not a world in which the Cardinals could have been buyers this year, especially since many buying moves often involve teams trading for rental players as opposed to somebody that can help them long-term.

The Cardinals just weren't in a position to do that this year. That would have cost them prospects, and now isn't the time for them to trade prospects. They needed more depth in their farm system, as they are currently rebuilding.

Choosing that path was ultimately Chaim Bloom's best decision. The Cardinals couldn't afford to go for it this year. In fact, part of their problem under John Mozeliak was that they would trade prospects for aging veterans and not get where they needed to go, which only further delayed what needed to be done.

The idea that St. Louis should have been buyers this year is simply off-base. The future needs to be the priority right now, and Bloom ultimately chose wisely.