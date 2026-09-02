JJ Wetherholt Seeks Second Opinion, Next Steps for Cardinals Star

St. Louis Cardinals rookie phenom JJ Wetherholt is currently on the Injured List and dealing with tendinitis in his right wrist.

When speaking about the injury, Wetherholt shared that he has been dealing with pain for roughly a month, but was able to continue playing as long as it didn't get worse. Unfortunately for him, the pain did increase over his final few days before landing on the Injured List.

"The diagnosis was that if the pain doesn't increase, we could continue to go about [managing it], and obviously I was on medicine and doing treatment every day and it was manageable, but these past three or four days have been pretty bad," Wetherholt said.

Now, Wetherholt is on the 10-day Injured List and waiting for more answers. Because he was placed on the Injured List on Aug. 30, that means that the soonest that he could be activated is Sep. 9, if he's healthy and ready to roll. But, again, the club is waiting for more answers.

Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch spoke to the young Cardinals star, who shared that he went for a second opinion and was prescribed an anti-inflammatory shot. The next step is waiting to see if the shot does the trick.

JJ Wetherholt Update

Aug 26, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals shortstop JJ Wetherholt (26) is congratulated by teammates after scoring against the Baltimore Orioles during the fifth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Spoke here in LA with JJ Wetherholt, who met with a specialist in Arizona for a second opinion on Monday about his tendinitis. Diagnosis was confirmed and he was prescribed an anti-inflammatory shot. Will let that settle for 72 hours and then see how hand/wrist feels," Goold wrote.

So, for Wetherholt, it's going to be a waiting game. Goold shared the report about the infielder on Tuesday night. The 72-hour waiting period will wrap up this week and then St. Louis will be able to have a better idea of when it could see him back on the field.

The clock is ticking. The Cardinals have just 23 games left and Wetherholt isn't even eligible to be activated yet. Hopefully, he's able to get back onto the field before the season comes to a close. If Wetherholt needs to miss time beyond the minimum 10 days, soon enough the debate will certainly pop up whether the Cardinals should bring him back this season in the first place.

If there are just a handful of games left and Wetherholt isn't in the mix to win the National League Rookie of the Year Award any longer, there could be an argument to just hold him, rather than risking further injury for a club without a good chance of earning a playoff spot.

That's jumping ahead, though. The next step is seeing how he reacts to the anti-inflammatory shot. If his wrist calms down, it would be great to see him again in 2026, unless it risks further injury.