4 Red-Hot Cardinals Prospects St. Louis Can’t Keep in the Minors Much Longer

The St. Louis Cardinals have done a good job promoting prospects who have done well in Triple-A so far this season.

In Chaim Bloom's first season leading the organization, he has shown that he is willing to make definitive and difficult decisions. Optioning Nolan Gorman and Victor Scott II to Triple-A must not have been easy, despite their offensive struggles. Both entered the season with the expectation that they were going to be key pieces for this club. Now, they are playing for Triple-A Memphis.

The Cardinals have given both Jimmy Crooks and Blaze Jordan shots after thriving down in the minors. Jordan specifically has made the most of his opportunity and actually has made a bit of franchise history in the process by becoming the first rookie since Albert Pujols to rack up 12 RBIs in his first 12 career games.

There are other prospects tearing it up down in Triple-A who should get shots in the big leagues in the near future as well. Here are four of them.

Joshua Báez, OF

Mar 7, 2026; Jupiter, Florida, USA; St. Louis Cardinals right fielder Joshua Baez (22) rounds the bases after hitting a home run in the second inning against the New York Mets at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

You have got to start with Báez if you're going to make a list like this. Báez is 22 years old and is the Cardinals' No. 3 overall prospect. He's having the best season of his professional career to this point. He's played in 69 games and has 26 homers and 65 RBIs. He's also batting .273. There isn't much more you can ask out of a player than what Báez is doing.

Brycen Mautz, LHP

Memphis’ Brycen Mautz (33) pitches during the game between the Memphis Redbirds and Nashville Sounds at AutoZone Park in Memphis, Tenn., on June 19, 2026. Memphis defeated Nashville 4-1. | Chris Day/The Commercial Appeal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Mautz has made one appearance in the majors this season out of the bullpen. Most of his playing time has come in Triple-A. He has made 13 starts down with Triple-A Memphis and has a 2.45 ERA to show for it. Matthew Liberatore has been mightily struggling in the rotation recently. Arguably, it's time to make a change and Mautz could be the answer.

Quinn Mathews, LHP

Feb 27, 2026; Jupiter, Florida, USA; St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Quinn Mathews (60) delivers a pitch against the New York Mets during the first inning at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Again, Liberatore is struggling and could either use a reset down in Triple-A or a move to the bullpen. If a rotation spot opens, Mathews would be another good option. He has a 4.01 ERA in 14 starts this season in Triple-A. While this is the case, he's been better than that number shows recently. Over his last five starts, Mathews has pitched to a 1.80 ERA (five earned runs in 25 innings pitched).

Luis Gastelum, RHP

Feb 14, 2026; Jupiter, FL, USA; St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Luis Gastelum (95) delivers a pitch during a spring training workout at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

There's no reason for Gastelum to be down in the minors for much longer. He has a 7-1 record out of Memphis' bullpen and a 2.45 ERA in 32 appearances. The Cardinals' bullpen hasn't been great in the majors this season. Gastelum is the guy who could fix it.