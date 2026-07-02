Jordan Walker, 3 Other Cardinals Who Are Truly Untouchable

July is here and that means that trade talk around Major League Baseball is going to get even louder than it already has been.

Over the last month, or so, the noise around the league has started to pick up steam. We've seen a few small-scale deals get done around the league and the talks started earlier than usual. For example, back in April, Philadelphia Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski shared that he started trade talks earlier than at any other point in his career this season.

When it comes to the St. Louis Cardinals, there's been buzz all season, but no deals of note just yet. For the Cardinals, it has been a fun ride throughout the 2026 campaign because St. Louis entered the season with very low expectations and has significantly outperformed them. Before the season, the buzz around the team was all about which veterans the team could cash in on and trade. That noise is still out there, but also the question of whether the club has played well enough to avoid a sale.

Regardless of what the Cardinals do, here are four guys who should absolutely be untouchable in any trade talks this summer — and for the foreseeable future.

JJ Wetherholt — Second Base

Jun 24, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals second baseman JJ Wetherholt (26) throws from his knees against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the seventh inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Let's start with a very obvious one. Wetherholt looks like the clear favorite to take home the National League Rookie of the Year Award this season. He entered the season with sky-high expectations and has outperformed them. He's obviously not going anywhere.

Jordan Walker — Outfielder

Jun 19, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals right fielder Jordan Walker (18) runs to first base after hitting a single in the fourth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Aiken-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Before the season, this may not have been the case. But Walker has played well enough to not only be considered untouchable, but he should be in the Wetherholt tier. If Walker can maintain his play from the first half of the season, him and Wetherholt are your franchise cornerstone pieces to build this club around.

Masyn Winn — Shortstop

Jun 30, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; St. Louis Cardinals shortstop Masyn Winn (0) throws a runner out at first against the Atlanta Braves in the ninth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Masyn Winn isn't having an explosive season, but he is a 24-year-old shortstop already with a Gold Glove Award under his belt and who has shown signs of life offensively over the last few weeks. Winn is batting .313 over his last 13 games. Winn isn't going anywhere.

Iván Herrera — Catcher/DH

Jun 13, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; St. Louis Cardinals designated hitter Ivan Herrera (48) runs the bases on his solo home run against the Minnesota Twins in the seventh inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even with the elite catching prospects coming up through the farm system, Herrera's bat is too valuable to think about moving. Even with Jimmy Crooks in the majors and Rainiel Rodriguez and Leo Bernal down in the minors working their way up to the big leagues, the Cardinals will have to find a way to make sure Herrera's bat is in the lineup.