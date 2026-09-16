Jordan Walker Accomplishes Cardinals History Not Seen Since 2017

Jordan Walker has been one of the main success stories for the St. Louis Cardinals in 2026. After several down years at the plate, he emerged as an All-Star and even won the Home Run Derby. But on Wednesday against the San Francisco Giants, he made some history.

With a stolen base in the bottom of the fourth inning, the slugger became a member of the 20 home runs and 20 steals club, and it's a short list of players on that list for the Cardinals.

In fact, Walker is the first player since Tommy Pham in 2017 to become a part of the 20/20 club.

Welcome to the 20/20 Club, JWalk! pic.twitter.com/JnIY2nFiop — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) September 16, 2026

Jordan Walker makes Cardinals history

Sep 11, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals right fielder Jordan Walker (18) hits a single against the Chicago White Sox during the third inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Walker has certainly had an impressive season. While the second half hasn't been quite as strong as the first half, he still has been one of the reasons Cardinals fans are more engaged with this year's team than previous years. This is a team that is rebuilding, but Walker's resurgence has made this year's team all the more exciting, even if the record doesn't reflect it.

The Cardinals needed Walker to have a big year if he was hoping to be part of their long-term plans for the future, and with a resurgent season, he has all but ensured that he will be part of the next great Cardinals core.

Before Pham, the last player to reach the 20/20 club was Reggie Sanders in 2004. Now, Walker has joined an elite list of Cardinals players to accomplish such a feat. Not even future Hall of Famer Albert Pujols was a member of the 20/20 club during his time as a Cardinal.

The Cardinals are all but out of contention at this point in the season, but that doesn't mean there aren't going to be things worth celebrating. This is one of those things.

They may be rebuilding, but the organization has taken a lot of steps forward, and Walker has been one of the major success stories from this season. The Cardinals will hope that he finishes the season strong and goes into 2027 with a little bit of momentum, but joining the 20/20 club is a big accomplishment in and of itself.

Walker has also knocked in over 100 runs this year, so 2026 has been a season to remember for the former top prospect. He quickly has turned himself into one of the best players the organization has to offer. He even is a finalist for the Roberto Clemente Award.