Cardinals' Jordan Walker Nominated for Prestigious Award

2026 has been a lot better than expected for the St. Louis Cardinals, who entered a rebuild for the first time in over three decades under Chaim Bloom. The team remained in the playoff hunt as recently as last week, and though they are almost out of the mix now, this season has been full of successes.

However, the Cardinals may soon have something else to celebrate from the 2026 season. On Monday, Major League Baseball announced each team's nominee for the Roberto Clemente Award. For the Cardinals, it was outfielder and Home Run Derby champion Jordan Walker who received the nomination.

Walker's charitable work

Sep 5, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; St. Louis Cardinals right fielder Jordan Walker (18) heads to first base in the fifth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In 2024, Walker co-founded "Walker's Winners," a program that empowers students through the promotion of academic support, role modeling and character development. It parners with schools, families, and community organizations to help students achieve academic and life goals.

Walker has helped create opportunities for students of all backgrounds through engagement and fundraising, and he has worked to help give back to his own community in his home state of Georgia.

For the Home Run Derby, Walker teamed up with Sugarfire smokehouse, a local St. Louis barbecue chain. This was a limited time promotion that allowed fans to earn free sandwhiches for every Walker home run. A portion of the proceeds went back to Walker's Winners.

Walker became the first player in Cardinals history to win the Home Run Derby back in July, narrowly defeating Kyle Schwarber. 2026 has been his best season to date. The 24-year-old slugger is hitting .281/.336/.488 with 28 home runs, 100 RBI, a 3.6 WAR and an .824 OPS this year. He has helped provide a spark for a Cardinals offense that has been short on power over the past several years.

The slugger has made a difference at the plate and has also made a difference in the community. If he wins the award, he will join Albert Pujols, Yadier Molina, Carlos Beltran, Adam Wainwright, Lou Brock and Ozzie Smith. The Cardinals have had the most Clemente Award winners in Major League history, so Walker has a chance to join some elite company with legendary players.

Other players nominated this year include Pete Alonso, Logan Webb, Will Smith, Christian Yelich, Bobby Witt Jr, Corbin Carroll, Josh Hader and Justin Verlander.

As a tribute to Clemente, each player nominated for the award will wear his iconic No. 21 on Roberto Clemente Day.