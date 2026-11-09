Kris Bubic to Cardinals? Insider Says It Could Make Sense

The St. Louis Cardinals don't have a lot of time to check items off their to-do list for the offseason before the lockout begins. In fact, they may not be able to accomplish everything before December 1. But there are a few free agents that might make sense for them.

Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch listed five such players that could potentially fall into the category of what St. Louis is looking for, and among them was left-hander Kris Bubic, who spent the 2026 season with the Kansas City Royals and Los Angeles Dodgers.

"In this year’s market, there isn’t the obvious, Dustin May-type starter looking to reassert his health and ready-made to be traded at the deadline," Goold wrote. "The Cardinals starter who could pitch his way into that kind of trade is possibly already in the rotation in Andre Pallante. That does free up the Cardinals to consider adding a starter with a different goal – not to flourish and flip, but to see if he turns a short-term opportunity into a role in the revival. Enter Bubic.

"Bubic is one season removed from a 3.1-WAR season for Kansas City and an All-Star nod. From 2024-25, Bubic split the years between the bullpen and rotation and had a 2.58 ERA with 155 strikeouts in 146 2/3 innings. His ERA was 62% better than the league average during that time."

How Kris Bubic fits the Cardinals

Oct 12, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Kris Bubic (40) reacts during the fourth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers in game two of the NLCS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The free agent market isn't looking great this winter. The Cardinals don't exactly have an obvious fit waiting for them, unless they try to bring back May himself. But Bubic is somebody that can profile as a starter and a reliever, and that makes him value to a team like the Cardinals that needs a fit in both areas.

The bullpen was the biggest weakness, but having a veteran starter would make sense as well. The rotation held up its end of the bargain for most of the season, but it's still a very young group.

Kyle Leahy should be good to go for a full season, which should help, but Bubic would be a good insurance policy. Other options could include somebody like Shane Bieber, but Bubic is not far removed from being an All-Star in 2025, so there is still plenty of upside there as long as he can stay healthy.

The veteran lefty was a key piece out of the Dodgers' bullpen in the postseason.