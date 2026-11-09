Why Michael King Is Worth $70-Plus Million Gamble for Cardinals

The St. Louis Cardinals aren't likely to go out and make a splash this winter, but if there is one starting pitcher the front office should open the checkbook for, it's Michael King.

The 31-year-old righty logged a 3.21 ERA in 32 starts to go along with a 159-to-70 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 185 innings pitched. This winter, he's a free agent again after opting out of his deal with the San Diego Padres. Now, he's going to cash in. The Athletic projected King to land a deal in the range of $78 million over three years. ESPN projected a $79.5 million deal over three years for King.

Even for a team that may not contend for a World Series title in 2027, that's the type of deal the club should be willing to hand out to improve a position of need. The Cardinals' pitching was better in 2026 than it was in 2025, but the rotation still needs a clear-cut, front-of-the-rotation starter. The rotation arguably is full of hurlers who project out to be mid-rotation arms, rather than Nos. 1 and 2.

The Cardinals Should Pursue Michael King

Oct 6, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres pitcher Michael King (34) pitches during the eighth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers in game three of the NLDS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

King is someone who would immediately be the Cardinals' No. 1 starter from Day 1. In a perfect world, someone like Liam Doyle, Tanner Franklin or Jurrangelo Cijntje will eventually make the majors and end up being front-of-the-rotation arms as well. Pair King with them, and the Cardinals would have a very intriguing rotation in the long run. No matter what, the Cardinals are going to need a dependable veteran in the rotation at some point, even when the young guys make the jump. King is someone who has had success and could give the Cardinals a head start now.

Since 2022, King has logged a 3.00 ERA in 161 total appearances in the majors, including 86 starts, with the New York Yankees and the San Diego Padres. Since 2024, he has been a full-time starter and he has logged a 3.15 ERA in 78 appearances, plus a 436-to-159 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 432 innings pitched.

The Cardinals' payroll is surprisingly low right now. The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal pointed out that the Cardinals' estimated payroll is $76 million and the organization has room to spend.

On one hand, the Cardinals could go out and sign some veteran starter around the edges and push the conversation off for a year until Doyle, Franklin and Cijntje are closer to the majors. But the opportunity is there right now. King is great and wouldn't break the bank if ESPN's and The Athletic's projections hold true. Chaim Bloom and the Cardinals' front office shouldn't go out and simply hand out mega deals. But King is someone who would make a legit impact and he should be considered.