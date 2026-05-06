Kyle Gibson Believes Cardinals Should Think Twice About Trading Veteran Pitcher

The St. Louis Cardinals have built their roster to be sellers at the trade deadline, but they are currently playing pretty solid baseball. They entered Wednesday's action just 2 1/2 games behind the Chicago Cubs for the top spot in the National League Central.

The Cardinals have plenty of players on expiring contracts that could be trade chips at the deadline, and that includes right-hander Dustin May, who has turned things around after two rough starts to begin the season.

However, former Cardinals' pitcher Kyle Gibson gave his take on the matter, and said that the Cardinals should think twice before trading May.

"I think if Dustin May is throwing the ball so well that he is one of the more sought-after starters on the market then I think that's probably a reason why your team is in playoff contention," Gibson said. "I think if there's one area that is really going to hurt this team down the stretch, it's going to be losing Dustin May and losing a starter.

Should Cardinals think twice about potential Dustin May trade?

Apr 28, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Dustin May (3) tosses a football in the outfield before the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

May was signed to a one-year, $12.5 million contract this past offseason after the Cardinals traded Sonny Gray. They needed a veteran starter to strengthen the rotation, even in the middle of a rebuild.

But this is an interesting take from Gibson. Yes, the Cardinals are a little thin in their starting rotation, but that doesn't necessarily mean they should hold onto one of their most valuable trade chips. If he keeps pitching well, the Cardinals can get a lot for him at the deadline in terms of prospects.

The Cardinals were not expecting to contend this year, and though they are playing well to start the season, it might not be the best idea to stray away from their path. The plan is to rebuild and set the team up well for the future. If they are in first place in the NL Central by the deadline, perhaps there is merit to keeping May.

However, the plan shouldn't change. Chaim Bloom has made clear that he doesn't want to deviate from the path, and that is ultimately the right decision. Keeping May doesn't necessarily do that, but if teams are calling about him, the Cardinals should at least be listening to offers, because as a rental starter, he could bring back a strong return and get the Cardinals some much needed young talent.