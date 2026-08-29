Lance Lynn Explains Why Cardinals Shouldn't Quit on Nolan Gorman Yet

The St. Louis Cardinals have been hit hard by injuries over the past week. They lost Andre Pallante, Hunter Dobbins and Masyn Winn during their series in Philadelphia and have since had to place Peter Strzelecki and Blaze Jordan on the injured list.

Because of Jordan's injury, Nolan Gorman is likely to receive most of the reps at third base. He hasn't quite been able to put it together for a full season in quite some time, and he has struck out frequently.

However, Lance Lynn isn't ready for the Cardinals to give up on him just yet, and believes that there could be potential for a Jordan Walker-type resurgence next season.

"If he can hit .240 with his power and all that, he's going to be a very good major league player because he can play defense," Lynn said. "If my man could just stop swinging and missing so much, I think Nolan Gorman has the ability to be a 25-plus homer every year guy."

Can Nolan Gorman have a Jordan Walker type of breakout next season?



Lance Lynn weighs in... pic.twitter.com/TFkR7LQ11q — Cardinal Territory (@CardTerritory) August 28, 2026

Lance Lynn not giving up on Nolan Gorman yet

May 14, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Gorman (16) follows through on his RBI single against the Athletics during the sixth inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Perhaps there is some merit to what Lynn is saying here. Fans were ready to give up on Jordan Walker before the season started, and since then, he has become one of the best hitters in Major League Baseball, and he even won the Home Run Derby back in July.

So, there is potentially some hope that Gorman can return to his old ways and be the hitter that the Cardinals have always believed they've had. 2023 was his best season to date, and if he can replicate that, then the Cardinals could have a true power threat in the middle of their lineup.

It worked out for Walker, so it could work out for Gorman. Sometimes, it just takes a little time for a player to find their stride at the major league level, and Gorman is no different in that regard.

The Cardinals do need to see him put it all together quickly before they move on to other options. Jordan is a better hitter than Gorman at the moment, and the Cardinals also have prospect Jesus Baez down at Double-A Springfield who is performing well, so the clock is certainly ticking on Gorman.

But the clock was also ticking on Walker, and if Gorman can have a resurgent season in 2027, the future becomes even brighter for the Cardinals as they decide who is going to be a part of their young core.