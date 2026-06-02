Cardinals Have Reached Breaking Point with Nolan Gorman

The St. Louis Cardinals suffered a tough loss on Monday night to the Texas Rangers, falling by a final score of 2-1 and being the unfortunate victim of Jacob deGrom's 100th career win. Beyond Masyn Winn's home run, the Cardinals couldn't mount any more offense.

At the center of the team's offensive struggles lately is third baseman Nolan Gorman. With Nolan Arenado now gone, the Cardinals have given Gorman the starting job at third base. However, on Monday, the former top prospect went 0-for-3 with three strikeouts and a walk and even made a throwing error in the top of the ninth inning.

Soon, he may force the Cardinals hand and prompt some changes if his struggles continue. He is hitting .207 with six home runs, 25 RBI and a .616 OPS this season.

The Nolan Gorman conundrum

May 13, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Gorman (16) celebrates with teammates after scoring against the Athletics during the fourth inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images | Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images

Gorman simply is striking out too much and is not near the defense presence at third base that Arenado was. While the Arenado trade still needed to happen for both him and St. Louis, Gorman has not lived up to expectations over the past three years.

In addition, the Cardinals have a lot of left-handed bats, even after the Brendan Donovan trade, so clearing that up a bit wouldn't hurt. But the truth is that Gorman simply has not panned out as the team's third baseman.

Yes, the Cardinals are rebuilding this season and need to give their young players opportunities, but there's a way to do that and also do something about Gorman's struggles. Third base is one of the Cardinals deepest positions.

Options include Thomas Saggese, Jose Fermin and Ramon Urias when he eventually comes off the injured list. Saggese is somebody that needs everyday at-bats and has struggled in his limited time. But an opportunity could arise at third base if Gorman doesn't turn things around.

Third base is also Jordan Walker's original position, so it may not hurt to give him some reps there as well, especially with Lars Nootbaar closing in on a return. But it's clear that things are not working out with the current situation at third base. Gorman has had plenty of chances, yet still has not become the player the Cardinals expected him to be.

They can still stay true to their rebuild while also doing something about Gorman's struggles. Young players can still get opportunities, but it will just have to be some different faces.