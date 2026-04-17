Lance Lynn Hypes Up Oli Marmol Amid Cardinals' Hot Start

The St. Louis Cardinals are off to a strong start despite their rebuild. The team heads into a crucial weekend series with the Houston Astros with a 10-8 record through its first 18 games of the season.

The Cardinals have played above their expectations thus far and have done well under manager Oli Marmol. Despite some struggles with the pitching staff, the offense seems to be mostly clicking thanks to hot starts from JJ Wetherholt and Jordan Walker.

On "Cardinal Territory," Former Cardinals pitcher Lance Lynn shared what he likes about this team so far and offered some praise for his former skipper.

Lance Lynn praises Oli Marmol

Apr 9, 2023; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; St. Louis Cardinals manager Oli Marmol makes a pitching change in the seventh inning during game against the Milwaukee Brewersat American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

"Right now, I like the energy," Lynn said. "I like the demeanor they're playing with. They don't give up. That's who Oli is and that's who he always will be. They're buying into the situation, they're doing what he's asking them to do, which is awesome, that's always a plus."

Lynn can certainly attest to Marmol's grit and desire to win, as well as the fact that Marmol manages to get the most out of his players despite facing situations that aren't ideal.

Lynn was with the Cardinals for his final season in 2024, when the Cardinals went 83-79 but had a negative run differential. Based on that mark, the Cardinals should have finished 76-86, but Marmol managed to push the right buttons and keep the Cardinals in the race until late in the season.

Last season, the Cardinals were over the .500 mark for a good chunk of the schedule despite choosing to enter their rebuild, so that is ultimately a testament to how Marmol has been managing the club and finding ways to get the most out of limited resources.

Marmol is once again doing that with St. Louis this year, and it shows what kind of manager he can be if he has the right resources in place.

The Cardinals clearly are buying into his approach, and so far it is working for them this season. It will be interesting to see if this is sustainable. There will be growing pains this season, especially since the Cardinals are rebuilding, but they are playing with great energy and clearly enjoy playing under Marmol.

In a few years, when the Cardinals are ready to contend again, Marmol should have the proper pieces in place to be the best manager he can possibly be in St. Louis.