The St. Louis Cardinals had a bit of a revolving door at third base this season. Nolan Gorman didn't pan out after Nolan Arenado was traded away, and the Cardinals didn't find much consistency with either Blaze Jordan or Thomas Saggese.

So, it is possible that the Cardinals will look into adding a third baseman in the offseason. The market isn't exactly great this coming winter, so the Cardinals might have to get creative. Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch was asked about the possibility of Alec Bohm joining the Cardinals this winter, and Goold didn't completely shut the idea down, but noted that there is a bit of a catch.

"The Cardinals are in open to a short-term answer at third base that clears the way for their next homegrown player to take over there. That is where the Bohm-Cardinals speculation will rest and has rested and it will continue if Bohm is interested in a 'pillow deal' to restore his value through playing time he’ll need and performance."

"The catch isn’t the Cardinals reluctance to sign a position player as a free agent; it’s what he’d bring and what they value and the questions on his defense, which as you know by now the Cardinals are still going to value. That needs to be part of any speculation connecting the two."

Cardinals will explore third base upgrade

Sep 30, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Alec Bohm (28) rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Atlanta Braves in the tenth inning during game two of the Wildcard round for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The catch is mainly Bohm's defense. According to Baseball Savant, Bohm posted a -8 Outs Above Average at third base and -9 run value defensively. That doesn't exactly scream "upgrade" for the Cardinals, so it may be better to look elsewhere for third base help.

In addition, while he does have power from the right side of the plate, he slashed just .249/.315/.383 with 15 home runs, 88 RBI and a .698 OPS, so the offense hasn't exactly been that much better.

Still, he would be a short-term solution, and could be a trade candidate at the deadline, when players like Jesus Baez might be ready for the big leagues. The Cardinals are also giving Rainiel Rodriguez a chance to work at third base, so it's not like Bohm is going to be the third baseman of the future.

The Cardinals do have options that they can pursue. Goold didn't completely shut down the idea of Bohm joining the Cardinals, but his defensive struggles certainly will play a role in whether or not they decide to try for him.