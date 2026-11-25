For much of the early part of the offseason, Alec Bohm had been floated as a potential short-term fit at third base for the St. Louis Cardinals. However, the veteran signed a two-year deal to join the team's cross-state rivals, the Kansas City Royals. The Cardinals can either trust what they already have in house, or pursue another option.

However, the Cardinals ultimately made the right choice passing on Bohm despite having an opportunity to sign him and potentially add a veteran bat to their mix. Here are two reasons why letting him sign with the Royals won't come back to haunt them.

There are better options

Aug 27, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Blaze Jordan (33) hits a three run home run against the Baltimore Orioles during the second inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cardinals already have Blaze Jordan and Thomas Saggese as their internal options at third base for 2027, and fans must remember that the team is still rebuilding. That means young players are going to get their fair share of opportunities until the Cardinals have their man for the future and are ready to contend again.

It's also worth noting that Bohm did not have a very good season in 2026, hitting just .249/.315/.383 with a .698 OPS. He hit 15 home runs, but Busch Stadium tends to prevent the home run ball, so his power wouldn't be able to help him in St. Louis.

At the same time, they have Jesus Baez in the system, who can play a pretty solid third base. He is likely the one that the Cardinals will have at the position in the future, so keeping it open for him is wise.

The Cardinals have more pressing needs

Sep 24, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Kyle Leahy (62) delivers a pitch against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While many fans wanted to see St. Louis get somebody who can play third base, there are other areas they need to focus harder on, such as the pitching staff. The bullpen posted a 4.40 ERA in 2026, the fifth-worst in the National League, so a couple of high-leverage arms would make sense.

A veteran starter is also something they could use. The starting pitching market has moved quite a bit over the last few days, and there are some value options available such as Shane Bieber, Zac Gallen, Jack Flaherty and Patrick Sandoval, so it will be interesting to see if the Cardinals decide to dive in with a starter and boost their rotation before the baseball world goes dark and the lockout begins.

But third base shouldn't be a priority for a team that has options at that position.