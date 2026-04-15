Prospect Breakout: Cardinals Hit Jackpot With Steven Matz Trade

The St. Louis Cardinals are in the midst of a rebuild right now, which was years in the making. They have tried to contend for years, but the roster hasn't been good enough. To make matters worse, they have gotten older as the years have gone by.

This offseason, under the leadership of Chaim Bloom, the Cardinals fully committed to their rebuild. They traded away players like Brendan Donovan, Willson Contreras, Sonny Gray, and Nolan Arenado in exchange for a huge haul of prospects.

This rebuild is off to a hot start.

Cardinals rebuild is off to a very good start

Aug 28, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Chaim Bloom, Chief Baseball Officer of the Boston Red Sox on the field before the game between the Boston Red Sox and the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-Imagn Images | Winslow Townson-Imagn Images

The Cardinals have a lot of talented prospects. Their farm system has gone from one of the worst units in the league to a top-10 unit. That's due to the big four trades of the offseason, a trio of trades last year, and their drafting ability.

The prospects from the big four trades this offseason haven't had the chance to make a big impact yet. But the early results are promising.

Last year, the Cardinals swung a trio of trades that sent Ryan Helsley, Phil Maton, and Steven Matz to contending teams.

The Matz trade already looks like the Cardinals hit the jackpot.

Blaze Jordan is dominating Triple-A right now

Worcester third baseman Blaze Jordan runs off the field at Polar Park July 29. | Rick Cinclair/Telegram & Gazette / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Last year, the Cardinals sent Matz to the Boston Red Sox in exchange for prospect Blaze Jordan. Matz was solid for the Red Sox last season, but he left the team at the end of the year. Jordan is only heating up at the Triple-A level.

This season, Jordan is slashing .353/.389/.667 with four home runs and four doubles. He's 18 for 51 with seven runs scored this season. Jordan has big-time power and can quickly develop into a slugger at the big-league level. He's seemingly knocking on the door of a big league call-up. He could be the next man up in case of an injury to one of the corner infielders.

Jordan has a bit of a chase problem, but it hasn't crushed him yet because he also swings a lot at pitches in the zone. He's good at making contact, even on pitches out of the zone, which helps limit his strikeouts.

The Red Sox could use a prospect like Jordan in their farm system, but the Cardinals are very fortunate that they were able to acquire him for Matz.