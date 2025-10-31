Cardinals Have A Chance To Fix One of John Mozeliak’s Biggest Mistakes This Offseason
The 2025 season is officially in the books for the St. Louis Cardinals, and a new era is underway. With Chaim Bloom now calling the shots, the franchise heads into one of its most important offseasons in years — one where smart, aggressive moves could reshape the team’s future.
After a quiet winter a year ago, when the Cardinals failed to trade Nolan Arenado and only signed Phil Maton, fans are expecting a more active approach this time around. Pitching remains the top priority, and John Denton of MLB.com has floated a few intriguing names that could fit St. Louis’s price range.
“Some pitchers who might fit their price range: Zac Gallen, Chris Bassitt, Austin Gomber or (gulp) Max Scherzer. Could veteran leaders Andrew Kittredge or [Phil] Maton return to the bullpen?” Denton wrote.
Cardinals Could Bring Zac Gallen Home To Fix One Of John Mozeliak’s Biggest Mistakes?
Gallen, once a top prospect in the St. Louis farm system, was traded to the Miami Marlins in 2017 as part of the deal for Marcell Ozuna, a move that has haunted the Cardinals ever since. Gallen later blossomed into an All-Star and Cy Young finalist with the Arizona Diamondbacks, even helping lead them to the World Series.
Now, with Gallen entering free agency after a down year — he went 13–15 with a 4.83 ERA and 175 strikeouts in 192 innings — a reunion could make sense for both sides. The Cardinals could offer him a one-year “prove it” deal, possibly with an option for 2027, allowing him to rebuild his value while stabilizing the team’s rotation.
Gallen has shown he can pitch like a top-of-the-rotation arm. His best season came in 2022, when he posted a 2.54 ERA across 31 starts, proving he has elite potential when locked in.
For the Cardinals, signing Gallen would be about more than numbers — it would be a symbolic move to correct one of John Mozeliak’s biggest mistakes and show fans that the new front office is serious about change. With Sonny Gray potentially on the trade block, St. Louis needs an innings-eater and veteran presence to pair with its young arms.
If Gallen can rediscover his ace form in 2026, he could be both a leader on the mound and a valuable trade asset should the Cardinals decide to sell at midseason. Either way, a reunion with their former prospect could be exactly what this franchise — and its fanbase — needs to turn the page on a frustrating era.
