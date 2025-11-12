MLB Insider Predicts Major Offseason Moves Coming For St. Louis Cardinals

The St. Louis Cardinals figure to be one of the busiest teams in Major League Baseball this offseason, though not for the same reasons as years past.

They’ll add pieces for sure, but they are also going to be subtracting in some way. Trades of veteran players are a strong possibility, and that includes players such as Brendan Donovan, Sonny Gray and Nolan Arenado.

The GM meetings are taking place this week, so Chaim Bloom is busy laying the groundwork for the offseason. Jon Morosi of MLB Network recently spoke about the Cardinals and their plans for the winter, and he made a very telling prediction.

“The St. Louis Cardinals, they were not a playoff team in 2025. They have a new head of baseball operations now in Chaim Bloom, and I believe the Cardinals are open for business in terms of potentially moving some of their more veteran players,” Morosi said on Tuesday.

Cardinals Should Be Active This Winter

The Cardinals are gearing up for a very important offseason as they try to rebuild after missing the postseason in three straight years. They likely aren’t going to make any splashy additions, though that isn’t impossible.

But fans can expect a lot of activity. Teams will be showing interest in some of their veteran players and they’ll hope to bring back some solid pieces in exchange that can help them rebuild and get set for the future.

The goal does not appear to be contending in 2026. Instead, the Cardinals will focus on player development and having a much younger team to help pave the way for the next few seasons.

It might take a few years before the Cardinals are back to their perennial contender status. A lot of work needs to be done, but they appear prepared to make some very tough decisions this offseason that might not be popular among the fanbase, but are still necessary.

They’ll be a very interesting team to watch this winter as they focus on what comes next after three straight years out of the postseason. The team is not equipped to win their 12th World Series title, at least not yet.

But there is still important work to be done that will set the stage for what follows during this rebuild, and the hope is that St. Louis can be back to winning in a few years.

