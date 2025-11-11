Cardinals Linked To AL East Team In Potential Offseason Trade For 8x All-Star

The St. Louis Cardinals enter the offseason with several big roster decisions looming, and perhaps none bigger than what to do with star third baseman Nolan Arenado.

After another disappointing season and a clear focus on rebuilding, the Cardinals could finally look to move their veteran cornerstone to open a new chapter for the franchise.

Last winter, St. Louis explored trade possibilities for Arenado, but nothing materialized after he blocked a deal to the Houston Astros. With another offseason underway, the trade chatter is picking up again, and a familiar American League East team may emerge as a potential destination, according to Derrick Goold.

Red Sox Make Sense As Nolan Arenado Destination

St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) fields a ground ball hit by Cincinnati Reds third baseman Santiago Espinal in the ninth inning at Busch Stadium.

“Bregman’s presence as an available All-Star third baseman again impacts interest in Arenado, a 10-time Gold Glove award-winner who had a career low in several offensive categories in 2025,” Goold reported.

While Bregman will be the Red Sox's top priority, the Red Sox could pivot to Arenado if they’re unable to retain their former star. The Cardinals are reportedly more open to eating a portion of Arenado’s remaining salary, which could make a deal more realistic for teams looking to add a proven veteran without committing too much financially.

Even so, any potential return for Arenado would likely not be great. His offensive production declined in 2025, and at this stage of his career, he’s no longer viewed as a franchise-changing piece. However, for the Cardinals, trading him could still help them clear payroll, create opportunities for younger players like JJ Wetherholt, and move forward with their rebuild.

From Arenado’s perspective, a trade could offer a chance to join a contending team rather than remain with a club in transition. Reports indicate he may be more flexible this offseason about potential trade destinations, which could open the door to several scenarios beyond Boston.

For the Cardinals, this could be the right time to make a move. The front office has signaled a willingness to reshape the roster and focus on the future, and parting ways with Arenado would be a major step in that direction.

The situation remains fluid, but one thing is clear, that the Cardinals and Arenado are ready for change, and moving their eight-time All-Star third baseman could be one of the biggest stories of their offseason as they try to retool for the future.

