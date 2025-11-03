2 Bold Predictions That Will Excite Cardinals Fans Ahead Of The 2026 Season
The 2025 season was about as advertised for the St. Louis Cardinals, who finished under .500 for the second time in the last three years.
Now, with Chaim Bloom in charge of baseball operations, the team will chart a new course and focus on the future. In all likelihood, 2026 won’t be much better for St. Louis, if at all.
However, despite the change in direction, not all hope is lost for the Cardinals. There are ways things can improve for 2026, even with certain players on the trading block entering the offseason. Here are two bold predictions for next season.
The Cardinals Will Finish With A Winning Record
This is certainly a hot take, as the Cardinals likely won’t do anything crazy in free agency after another losing season. However, it’s not impossible.
While reaching the postseason is a longshot, there are still ways the Cardinals can take steps forward in 2026. Bloom’s presence should bring new energy to the team, the front office, and even the coaching staff.
The arrival of JJ Wetherholt should also energize the team. While this doesn’t mean that they’ll make it to the postseason, Wetherholt is their top prospect and is expected to be a superstar.
With Bloom leading the way and Wetherholt on the roster, the Cardinals will experience a breath of fresh air and could ultimately exceed expectations as a result.
Oli Marmol Will Win National League Manager Of The Year
If there’s one thing that was proven in 2025, it was that Oli Marmol is the right person to manage the Cardinals and earned his contract extension prior to the 2024 season.
By all accounts, Marmol was dealing with an inferior roster to 2024, but he found a way to get the most out of what he had to work with. He was able to carve out playing time for younger players and help them take major steps forward this season.
Marmol will once again face challenges in 2026, as the Cardinals likely will have a different roster, but he has proven that he can do more with less to work with.
He will continue to improve as a young manager and will once again find a way to make the most of what he has at his disposal, and in the end, he will be rewarded for it, not only with some hardware, but likely another contract extension as well.
