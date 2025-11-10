AL West Contender Targeted Cardinals Outfielder Before Injury
The St. Louis Cardinals are entering a crucial offseason under new leadership, as Chaim Bloom looks to reshape the roster and strengthen the organization’s long-term outlook. After falling out of contention by midseason in 2025, the Cardinals made the difficult decision to sell at the trade deadline, moving key veterans such as Ryan Helsley, Phil Maton, and Steven Matz to contending teams.
But pitching wasn’t the only area that drew interest from rival clubs. Several teams reached out to the Cardinals about their surplus of left-handed bats — a group that includes Lars Nootbaar, Alec Burleson, Nolan Gorman, and Brendan Donovan, with top prospect JJ Wetherholt on the way. According to Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, a particular team in the American League West had interest in Nootbaar
Cardinals Outfielder Drew Trade Interest Before Undergoing Surgery
"Before undergoing offseason surgery on both feet to address painful heel growths, Nootbaar reportedly drew initial interest from the Texas Rangers and at least one other American League team," Goold wrote.
The Rangers eventually completed a trade with St. Louis just minutes before the deadline, acquiring Maton for prospects, but it appears their interest went beyond bullpen help.
Had Nootbaar been healthy, he might have been part of that conversation. His combination of left-handed power, plate discipline, and defensive versatility makes him an appealing fit for teams like Texas that value athletic, on-base-driven outfielders.
However, with surgery now behind him and a recovery timeline expected to extend into early 2026, Nootbaar’s trade value has temporarily dipped. That could push the Cardinals to hold onto him for now and instead explore deals involving Gorman, Donovan, or Burleson as they try to balance the lineup and clear space for younger players.
Still, the fact that contending teams like the Rangers expressed interest in Nootbaar speaks volumes about his reputation around the league. Even with his injuries, he remains one of the Cardinals’ more valuable assets thanks to his power potential, defensive skills, and years of team control.
The upcoming offseason will likely see St. Louis deal from its position-player depth to bolster other areas — particularly pitching and the farm system. Whether Nootbaar stays or goes, his name being floated in trade talks underscores the Cardinals’ willingness to make tough decisions as they chart a new path forward.
One thing is certain: teams haven’t forgotten about Lars Nootbaar, and once healthy, he could quickly regain his place as one of the Cardinals’ most intriguing trade chips.
