2 Outfield Options for Cardinals After Austin Hays Miss

The St. Louis Cardinals were one of the teams that had interest in veteran outfielder Austin Hays after he bounced back from an injury-plagued 2024 season. Hays hit 15 home runs last year with the Cincinnati Reds.

Unfortunately, Jon Heyman reports that Hays is now headed to the Chicago White Sox on a one-year, $6 million contract with incentives. Now, it's back to the drawing board for the Cardinals.

Fortunately, there are still a few options available. Miguel Andujar is another bat they've had interest in, but he may be looking for a starting job. Here are two bats that could fit the platoon role they want.

Austin Slater

Austin Slater

Slater has struggled at the plate in recent years. He hit 12 home runs in 2021 with the San Francisco Giants but hasn't reached that mark since then. However, he does check a lot of boxes for the Cardinals.

He's a right-handed bat that can play anywhere in the outfield and be used as a platoon bat against left-handed pitchers, and he can also play a little first base if Alec Burleson ever needs a day off.

It would be an under-the-radar move for sure, but he is somebody that hits the mark for the Cardinals as they look for ways to balance out their roster, which is full of left-handed hitters. In addition to the Giants,Slater has also played for the Cincinnati Reds, Baltimore Orioles, Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees.

Randal Grichuk

Randal Grichuk

Another option could be Randal Grichuk, a former Cardinal. St. Louis acquired him from the Los Angeles Angels for David Freese in 2013. He struggled in 2025, hitting just .228 with nine home runs, but he still brings power from the right side of the plate when he is at his best.

Grichuk, too, can play all three outfield positions and could be a perfect option against left-handed pitchers if the Cardinals want to sit Victor Scott II for a day. It shouldn't take more than a one-year deal for St. Louis to sign him, and it's a move that fans would be on board with.

He's also a veteran presence that could fit well in a young Cardinals clubhouse. The Cardinals need a veteran that has been around for a little while, and the 34-year-old does check a lot of boxes for the Cardinals as they look for more right-handed power.

