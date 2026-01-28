Cardinals Still Linked to Pair of Free Agent Sluggers as Spring Training Nears

The St. Louis Cardinals may not be done shopping this offseason. There are still needs for them to fill with just a few weeks left before pitchers and catchers report to spring training.

In particular, they could use a right-handed hitting outfielder to strengthen their offense and add a little more variety and flexibility to the roster. There are a lot of left-handed bats, so it makes sense to try and balance that out a little bit.

Recently, the Cardinals have been linked to two right-handed sluggers in free agency. In his latest Cardinals chat, Daniel Guerrero of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch confirmed that the Cardinals still have interest.

Cardinals aren't done yet

"The Cardinals are one of the teams that has discussed signing Miguel Andujar. They’ve also been linked to Austin Hays, according to other reports," Guerrero said in the chat.

Hays bounced back from an injury-plagued 2024 season and hit 15 home runs with the Cincinnati Reds in 2025, while also slashing .266/.315/.453 with a .768 OPS. Andujar hit for a little bit less power in 2025, but slashed .318/.352/.470 with an .822 OPS with the Reds and Athletics.

At this point in the offseason, both players will likely just be one-year rentals, which could also lead to them being valuable trade chips at the deadline if the Cardinals sign them and quickly fall out of contention.

They need a little more help in the outfield, and both players can provide that. There are other areas of the roster that could use some work too, but while they're waiting on trade discussions, it would be wise for them to potentially sign a veteran outfielder to boost their offense, especially with Willson Contreras and Nolan Arenado both gone after previous trades.

The Cardinals are rebuilding, so any move they make won't necessarily have contending in 2026 in mind. They could outperform expectations, but Andujar and Hays wouldn't be flashy additions by any means.

It should be interesting to see where Chaim Bloom lands. Both players could give the roster a little bit more flexibility and also serve as low-risk, high-reward additions.

The Cardinals won't sign both of them, but each player gives them what they're looking for, a right-handed bat and help in the outfield.

