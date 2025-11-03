2 Things Cardinals Fans Should Expect From a Crucial 2025-26 Offseason
The 2025 MLB season has officially come to a close, and now the focus shifts to what could be one of the most important winters in recent memory for the St. Louis Cardinals. After missing the postseason once again, the Cardinals enter an offseason filled with uncertainty, change, and opportunity.
New President of Baseball Operations Chaim Bloom will have his hands full as he begins what many expect to be a multi-year rebuild designed to bring consistent winning baseball back to Busch Stadium. For Cardinals fans, this offseason will set the tone for the next era of baseball in St. Louis.
Here are two key things Redbird Nation should expect as the Hot Stove season gets underway.
Don’t Expect Flashy Free-Agent Moves
Even though Bloom has stated he wants to add pitching, fans shouldn’t expect the Cardinals to chase big-name free agents like Ranger Suárez, Dylan Cease, Shane Bieber, or Framber Valdez. Those top-tier arms will be too expensive for where St. Louis currently stands in its rebuild.
MLB.com’s John Denton has suggested that the Cardinals could be a potential fit for veteran Max Scherzer, but that remains a long shot. While Scherzer would bring experience and leadership, he’s more likely to pursue a World Series contender at this stage of his career.
Instead, the Cardinals could target more affordable options such as Walker Buehler, Dustin May, Patrick Corbin, José Quintana, or Lucas Giolito — all pitchers who could be signed on short-term, low-cost deals. These types of moves would allow the Cardinals to stay flexible financially while still adding depth and innings to their rotation for 2026.
Some Fan Favorites May Be on the Move
This offseason may come with some difficult goodbyes. Reports suggest that Sonny Gray and Nolan Arenado could both be traded, as each veteran has expressed interest in joining a contender.
However, those won’t be the only names potentially leaving St. Louis. Brendan Donovan, one of the team’s most versatile players, could draw significant trade interest. Moving Donovan could net the Cardinals a valuable haul of young arms and prospects — exactly what they need to accelerate their rebuild.
Another familiar face who might not return is Lars Nootbaar. After undergoing surgeries on both heels to repair Haglund’s deformities, his availability for 2026 remains uncertain. With his trade value down and roster space limited, the Cardinals could even choose to non-tender him this winter.
A New Era Begins in St. Louis
This offseason marks a turning point for the Cardinals. With Bloom now steering the ship, St. Louis is shifting its focus toward youth, flexibility, and long-term sustainability. It may mean saying goodbye to a few favorites, but these changes could lay the foundation for a brighter future.
Cardinals fans should prepare for a quieter, more strategic offseason — one built around smart moves rather than splashy signings. The goal: to rebuild the Redbirds into a contender once again and bring October baseball back to Busch Stadium.
