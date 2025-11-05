3 Low-Cost Starters Who Could Help the Cardinals Rebuild in 2026
The 2025-26 offseason is officially underway, and the St. Louis Cardinals are facing a crucial winter as Chaim Bloom begins putting his stamp on the organization. With a rebuild underway, fans can expect some major roster changes — but also a busier free-agent season than last year.
The Cardinals aren’t expected to chase big names or spend recklessly, but that doesn’t mean they’ll sit idle. Pitching remains their top priority, and there are a few affordable options who could stabilize the rotation and help guide a young staff through this transitional period.
Here are three budget-friendly starters who could make sense for St. Louis this winter:
1. Walker Buehler
It wasn’t a perfect year for Walker Buehler, who split time between the Boston Red Sox and Philadelphia Phillies, posting a 4.93 ERA with a 10–7 record across 26 appearances. But the veteran right-hander still brings something the Cardinals need — experience and leadership.
Buehler has pitched in big moments before, including closing out the 2024 World Series for the back-to-back champion Dodgers. If he can stay healthy, he could help mentor the next wave of Cardinals pitchers and give the rotation a steady presence, especially if Sonny Gray is dealt this offseason.
2. Lucas Giolito
After declining his mutual option with Boston, Lucas Giolito is back on the market — and he might be exactly the type of arm the Cardinals should target. The former All-Star enjoyed a bounce-back campaign in 2025, going 10–4 with a 3.41 ERA.
While durability has been a concern, Giolito still has the tools to anchor a rotation when he’s right. A short-term deal with incentives or an opt-out could make him an ideal fit for Bloom’s cautious approach. At 31, he’s got enough left in the tank to make a real difference.
3. Dustin May
It’s been a rough stretch for Dustin May, who struggled with both the Dodgers and Red Sox in 2025, finishing 7–11 with a 4.96 ERA. But there’s still a lot to like about the 28-year-old righty. Once one of the Dodgers’ most promising young arms, May still flashes electric stuff when healthy.
He’s a classic “buy-low, high-upside” option — the kind of pitcher a rebuilding team like the Cardinals should absolutely be taking a chance on. In fact, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch recently mentioned May as a possible fit for St. Louis.
If Bloom and the front office want to take a smart gamble, this could be the one.
