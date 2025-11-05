Cardinals Must Turn Attention to Key 2026 Upgrade After Offseason Trade Moves
The St. Louis Cardinals are heading into an offseason unlike any other, with Chaim Bloom now steering the front office as president of baseball operations. After another disappointing season, big changes are on the horizon — and fans know it’s time for a shake-up.
Pitching will understandably be a priority, but Bloom’s challenge goes far beyond adding arms. The Cardinals are expected to make several significant trades, reshaping the roster and signaling a full commitment to the long-term rebuild.
Names like Nolan Arenado, Sonny Gray, and Brendan Donovan have already surfaced in trade speculation. Lars Nootbaar and Nolan Gorman could also be in the mix, though not all will necessarily be dealt. But once the front office clears some of these roster pieces, another weakness will demand attention — the offense.
Cardinals Could Face Offensive Gaps After Trades
It might sound strange given St. Louis’ needs for pitching, but trading several left-handed bats could leave the lineup surprisingly thin. Once the Cardinals move players like Arenado or Donovan, they’ll have to find new ways to generate offense.
Top prospect JJ Wetherholt will likely step into an everyday role, potentially taking over at second or third base depending on who’s moved. That should excite fans — Wetherholt’s bat is one of the most advanced in the minors — but he can’t fix everything alone.
If Alec Burleson is used more often at designated hitter or first base and Ivan Herrera returns behind the plate, the outfield becomes the biggest question mark. With Lars Nootbaar recovering from double ankle surgery — and possibly a non-tender candidate — the Cardinals could find themselves short on reliable outfield depth.
Luckily, there are a few affordable, fan-favorite options on the market who could help fill the gap. Harrison Bader and Randal Grichuk, both former Cardinals, make a lot of sense as stopgap additions.
Bader could step in as an everyday center fielder, bringing elite defense and leadership, while Grichuk could serve as a right-handed platoon option with some pop. Neither would require a long-term deal, fitting perfectly with St. Louis’ short-term needs as they continue to develop young talent.
The upcoming months will define the next era of Cardinals baseball. While pitching remains a priority, Bloom can’t afford to overlook the offensive holes that will emerge after trades. Rebuilding the lineup — especially the outfield — will be critical if St. Louis hopes to get back on track in 2026.
Cardinals fans might need patience, but there’s hope that this winter’s moves will finally set the foundation for a return to winning baseball at Busch Stadium.
