Chaim Bloom’s Latest Message Is Exactly What Cardinals Fans Needed To Hear
The St. Louis Cardinals are gearing up for a pivotal offseason as far as rebuilding for the future goes. Chaim Bloom is now in charge of baseball operations, and a new era has begun in St. Louis.
For the final years of John Mozeliak’s tenure, fans were growing frustrated with him and felt that he was not being held accountable for what took place within the organization.
Bloom recently spoke to St. Louis media and was asked about the media and was asked about this. His response should be refreshing to fans that for years have clamored for sweeping changes.
Chaim Bloom Offers Refreshing Response To Pressing Question
“Please come at me. Hold me accountable,” Bloom said. “I want our fans to have access to as much candor and as much unfiltered honesty from this organization as possible because they care so much. They deserve that and this is a baseball town.”
Fans will certainly enjoy hearing this from Bloom. They want the organization to be held accountable by the media and will do so themselves as part of the process.
But Bloom seems to welcome that and understand that it is part of the job. He appears open to any challenges and wants fans to be in the know about what is going on and how things will ultimately shake out.
For years, Cardinals fans have begged for changes to be made, and under Bloom, those changes are finally happening, not just in terms of how the organization operates, but also the attitude of the front office and desire to be as honest with the fanbase as possible.
The time has come for a new era in St. Louis. The Cardinals will be rebuilding, so there may be some short-term pain.
But the hope from fans and the organization is that charting a new course will ultimately lead the Cardinals to consistently contending for a spot in the postseason as they once did.
It will be interesting to see where this new strategy leads the Cardinals, but Bloom clearly isn’t afraid of criticism or being held accountable by fans or the media and wants to create an environment in which fans have access to the facts.
He is clearly committed to creating a fresh culture in St. Louis while also building a consistent playoff contender for years to come.
