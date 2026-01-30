Mets Showed Interest in Pair of Cardinals Core Players, Per Insider

The St. Louis Cardinals checked a lot off of their offseason to-do list. They've sent veterans Nolan Arenado, Sonny Gray and Willson Contreras to contending teams, while also signing pitchers Dustin May and Ryne Stanek.

They've also been fielding interest in second baseman Brendan Donovan, but it appears that as of now, he will remain in St. Louis unless something changes. But their lone All-Star from 2025 has received a lot of interest.

According to Will Sammon of The Athletic, the Cardinals received interest in both Donovan and outfielder Lars Nootbaar from a National League East team that has had a very productive offseason.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Cardinals had another Brendan Donovan suitor

Sep 16, 2025; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Brendan Donovan (33) throws out Cincinnati Reds first baseman Sal Stewart (43) (not pictured) at first base in the sixth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Puetz-Imagn Images | Joe Puetz-Imagn Images

"Other outfielders such as Steven Kwan (Cleveland Guardians), Lars Nootbar (St. Louis Cardinals), Brendan Donovan (St. Louis Cardinals), Ramón Laureano (San Diego Padres) and Harrison Bader (free agent at the time who agreed to a deal with the San Francisco Giants) were all in play for the Mets, league sources said, though the likelihood of acquiring any of them varied," Sammon wrote.

New York obviously landed Luis Robert and Bo Bichette, so Nootbaar and Donovan are not in play for them now. However, the Mets do have a lot of pitching prospects, and this was before they made the Freddy Peralta trade.

The Cardinals have been after young and controllable pitching all winter long, and being able to land some more of it would have been beneficial. They wouldn't have been able to get it for Nootbaar alone, but Donovan could have gotten them a good return from the Mets, and they could have gotten a good return if both of them were packaged together.

There is still a chance Donovan could be traded this offseason, and the same goes for Nootbaar. But with spring training right around the corner, it seems more likely that they'll both stay at this point, as Chaim Bloom doesn't want this dragging out any longer unless a team gives the Cardinals their best possible offer.

At this point, the Mets won't be that team, but it is interesting to note that they had interest in two of the Cardinals' main trade chips. We'll see if the Cardinals can find new homes for either one, or if they both end up staying.

More MLB: Cardinals Need to Change Their Approach With Brendan Donovan