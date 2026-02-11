Astros’ New Injury Update Should Spark Trade Talks with Cardinals

The St. Louis Cardinals were busy this winter on the trade front. Brendan Donovan, Willson Contreras, Sonny Gray and Nolan Arenado are all gone, and the team is now focused on a much younger core for the 2026 season. But they might still have one trade chip.

Reliever JoJo Romero was somebody who had the potential to be dealt heading into the offseason. He is in the final year of his contract and likely won't be back with St. Louis in 2027, regardless of a potential lockout.

But with Josh Hader still dealing with a biceps injury in spring training, perhaps the Houston Astros could emerge as a potential trade partner and ignite some talks between the two.

Could new trade partner emerge for St. Louis?

Sep 7, 2025; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals pitcher JoJo Romero (59) throws in relief in the eighth inning against the San Francisco Giants at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Vizer-Imagn Images | Tim Vizer-Imagn Images

Again, Romero is a free agent at the end of the season and likely won't be back with the Cardinals next year, so trading him now makes sense. The Cardinals are also likely going to be sellers at the trade deadline anyway, so while holding onto him makes them a better team, they don't necessarily need him on the roster if they aren't going to contend.

Hader is obviously one Major League Baseball's elite closers, so even trading for Romero wouldn't replace him. However, Romero does have closing experience, and the Astros could go with a closer by committee approach that includes Romero until Hader comes back from his injury.

Hader has resumed throwing, but the setback is a little bit of a red flag, so a trade would make sense. Houston doesn't exactly have the best farm system at the moment, but the Cardinals could still get something for him if they do trade him, but perhaps it might take a three-way trade, similar to the Donovan situation last week.

Romero had a 2.07 ERA last season and got some looks as the Cardinals' closer, so he could potentially fill that role to some degree in Houston if the two sides can come together on a deal. A lot depends on how long Hader is out.

If it doesn't take too long, then there may not be a deal, but the Astros would be smart to link up with the Cardinals for a possible swap. The Cardinals need to rebuild, and the Astros need bullpen help.

