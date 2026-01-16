Bo Bichette Deal Creates Opening for Cardinals-Red Sox Trade

The St. Louis Cardinals have pulled off three major trades this offseason, shipping out Sonny Gray, Nolan Arenado and Willson Contreras. Now, the focus is on Brendan Donovan and whether or not he will be traded.

With three veterans now gone, Donovan is the leader in the clubhouse, so there’s also merit to keeping him. But he’s still their top trade chip and could bring back a lot in return.

The Boston Red Sox have shown interest, but had shifted their priorities to Bo Bichette after Alex Bregman left. Now, Bichette is off the market, having signed with the New York Mets, which may cause the Red Sox to pivot to St. Louis for help.

Cardinals Can Help Red Sox

Sep 23, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Brendan Donovan (33) collects a ball hit by the San Francisco Giants during the eighth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Donovan has two years of club control remaining. Meanwhile, the Red Sox now have holes at second base and third base. Donovan can play both positions and be a perfect fit for the Red Sox.

Boston does have a lot of left-handed bats, much like the Cardinals, so it may not be the most obvious fit. But with Bichette off the market, Donovan might be the best option for the Red Sox.

They could potentially look at Eugenio Suarez as a fit, but they have the prospects to pull off a deal for Donovan, and the young pitching that St. Louis would want in a return package.

If the Red Sox turn their attention to Donovan, then it creates an opportunity for St. Louis to clear out their logjam of lefty bats, while also opening up spots for young players such as JJ Wetherholt, Thomas Saggese and Nolan Gorman.

Two of the three trades Bloom has made this winter have been with the Red Sox, so it might make sense for him to circle back to his old club. The Cardinals have been busy this offseason and know they still have more work to do, but there may now be a perfect opportunity for St. Louis to make yet another trade with the Red Sox before spring training starts.

It will be interesting to see how Bichette signing in New York affects the market and especially what the Cardinals and Red Sox next moves will be. The market is becoming clearer each day, so it’s possible.

