Brendan Donovan's Exit From Cardinals No Longer Sure Thing

The St. Louis Cardinals will report to Spring Training in just a couple of weeks and the big question hanging around the team is whether or not Brendan Donovan will still be with the organization.

There have been endless rumors and speculation about Donovan all offseason to this point. On Thursday, The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal said he views the Seattle Mariners as the favorites for Donovan.

"I still see Seattle as the favorite and the reason for that is their farm system is one of the best in the game," Rosenthal said on "Foul Territory." San Francisco is in the mix and has been for Donovan for quite some time, as Katie Woo reported. But their farm system is not very good at all and they don't have much to give that the Cardinals would necessarily want."

Could the Cardinals keep Brendan Donovan?

On Saturday, Cardinals president of baseball operations Chaim Bloom was asked about Donovan and had a much more toned-down message, as transcribed by Brenden Schaeffer of STL Sports Central.

"My general thought, you know, absent something that I know is imminent, is that most of the time, if a player is here, it's likelier that they're going to be here than not," Bloom said.

The noise of the offseason has pointed to a potential deal involving Donovan, but it would be intriguing to keep him around. Donovan is just 29 years old and was one of the leading voices in the clubhouse last season, on top of being an All-Star. Keeping Donovan wouldn't cost the Cardinals much and would keep an important voice around for a very young roster. With Donovan, it's helpful that he can play all over the diamond as well.

Lars Nootbaar is up in the air for Opening Day after undergoing heel surgerby. The club could easily roll with an outfield including Donovan, Victor Scott II, and Jordan Walker and then fill in the infield with guys like JJ Wetherholt, Nolan Gorman, and Thomas Saggese. With Donovan under team control in 2027 as well, the Cardinals have the luxury of time and options right now.

