Cardinals 27-Year-Old Power Bat Projected to Lose MLB Roster Battle

The St. Louis Cardinals have a series of roster competitions playing out in spring training, and nowhere is more convoluted than the outfield.

With Lars Nootbaar slated to start the year on the injured list, the only virtual locks to make the team as opening day outfielders are Victor Scott II and Jordan Walker. There are also several infielders trying to show they can transition to the outfield, and there are minor-league options and waiver considerations to balance.

According to one insider, the math may be lining up in a way that puts 27-year-old newcomer Nelson Velázquez at a disadvantage, despite the much-needed power potential he brings to the table.

Will Velázquez start in Triple-A?

Feb 16, 2026; Jupiter, FL, USA; St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Nelson Velazquez (88) throws a ball during spring training workouts at Roger Dean Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images | Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images

On Thursday, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat projected that Velázquez would miss out on the 26-man roster for opening day, despite widespread optimism that he could make the team, due to the ease with which the Cardinals can leave him out and not lose him to waivers.

Nelson Velázquez could be pointed toward the wrong kind of roster math. Without a spot on the 40-man, the Cardinals can send him easily to Memphis at the end of camp and see if the power arrives on schedule," Jones pointed out.

Jones acknowledged that the Cardinals couldn't be close to a final decision on Velázquez, but also hinted his odds would diminish quickly if the club added any more free agents.

"The outfield group may be the least settled and most volatile on the roster. If there is a late camp acquisition of any sort, this is the group which will receive the supplement, and it will not come as a tremendous shock," wrote Jones.

It's been a rough go for Velázquez, who burst onto the scene in 2023 with 17 home runs in just 53 major league games, but quickly fell out of favor with the Kansas City Royals. He put up an 81 OPS+ i 64 games the next season, then didn't appear in the majors last year after losing his spot on the 40-man roster and eventually getting released.

The competition rages on, but Velázquez has yet to do anything in spring training games to stand out from the crowd.