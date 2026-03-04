Cardinals’ Power Problem Makes Slugger Roster 'Wild Card'

If there is a position group on the St. Louis Cardinals' roster that is up in the air heading into the 2026 Major League Baseball regular season, it would be the outfield.

Victor Scott II and Jordan Walker are going to be in the lineup on Opening Day, barring injuries. The third spot is where questions are. With Lars Nootbaar still completely up in the air after undergoing double heel surgery, the Cardinals have a few different directions to go in. Nathan Church is someone who arguably should be on the Opening Day roster. But who else? Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch noted that Nelson Velázquez is a "wild card" to lock in a spot.

Who will make the club out of camp?

Feb 25, 2026; Port St. Lucie, Florida, USA; St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Nelson Velázquez (88) slides into second base with a double in the sixth inning as New York Mets second baseman Diego Mosquera (35) receive the ball at Clover Park. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

"Outfielders (3) — CF Victor Scott II, RF Jordan Walker, and OF Nathan Church," Goold wrote. "The wild card here is Nelson Velázquez. He can slug his way onto the roster with power the Cardinals just don’t have elsewhere in camp. But he has to show that, and it won’t just be in games where that’s judged. There are two other considerations that could keep him from the roster: First, he’s on a minor-league deal, and the Cardinals already need to create a 40-player roster spot for Wetherholt. (Returning Pushard would do that.)

"Second, without Church, there isn’t a clear backup in center field, unless the Cardinals are ready to go with Saggese there. Church has received praise from coaches this spring, and he’s the best outfielder defender of the candidates for that bench spot. A left-handed bat, he could also complement Saggese or Fermin if that’s the direction the Cardinals go to hold down left field."

Velázquez would give the Cardinals the serious pop that they need from the right side of the plate. This is a guy who hit 17 homers in 2023 as a member of the Chicago Cubs and Kansas City Royals. He can also play all three outfield spots.

If Nootbaar isn't going to be ready to go, Velázquez should be the guy for the Cardinals as a depth option because he brings something others don't on the roster.