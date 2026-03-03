Cardinals 28-Year-Old Unexpectedly Gaining Ground in Roster Battle

It seems as though the only certainty when it comes to the opening day left field job for the St. Louis Cardinals is that it won't be Lars Nootbaar.

As Nootbaar recovers from double heel surgery in the offseason, the Cards have a long list of players gunning for the chance to keep his seat warm -- and possibly more. The runway could be short if Nootbaar continues making good progress, but there's also a chance the Cardinals could trade Nootbaar quickly if he lights it up immediately upon return.

Five players have already started games in left field for the Cardinals in spring training -- José Fermín, Nelson Velázquez, Thomas Saggese, Bryan Torres, and Chase Davis. The latter doesn't have a realistic chance, but the first four are all in the picture -- somewhat unexpectedly.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Torres seemingly making headway in battle to win LF job

Feb 22, 2026; West Palm Beach, Florida, USA; St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Bryan Torres (39) catches a ground ball to retire Houston Astros left fielder Taylor Trammell II (not pictured) during the first inning at CACTI Park of the Palm Beaches. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Torres, the diminutive 28-year-old on-base specialist, has seemingly opened some eyes in camp. On Monday, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat asserted that the 5-foot-7 Torres had a real shot to compete with the likes of Saggese, Velázquez, and Fermín.

"With two walks and two hits in his first three spring games, Torres has looked the part and lived up to the billing," Jones wrote. "He may have been the least likely of the four to take the spot at the start of spring, due in part to his left-handedness being in strong supply throughout the system, but he has fought his way into real consideration.

"The presence of Ramón Urías also puts another righty bat in the bench mix that could relieve some of the necessity of putting a righty in left; all of Fermín, Saggese and Velázquez are righties."

Torres put up an impressive .441 on-base percentage in 104 games for Triple-A Memphis last season, which was his second campaign back in affiliated ball after a three-year stint in the independent American Association. It would be a heck of a story if the former Milwaukee Brewers international signing made his major league debut more than a decade later.

Torres has minor-league options available, whereas Fermín and Velázquez do not. But even if that factor is working against him, he just has to keep producing in camp and let the odds fall where they may.