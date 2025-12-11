Cardinals Outfielder On Mets Radar After Losing Pete Alonso, Edwin Díaz

The 2025 Major League Baseball winter meetings came and went and the St. Louis Cardinals were unable to swing any deals.

Throughout the week, Cardinals president of baseball operations Chaim Bloom spoke openly about the team's various trade candidates, including Brendan Donovan and Nolan Arenado specifically. Clearly, the Cardinals are looking to make deals. The winter meetings weren't the end of deals around the league this offseason, but more so a powder keg that could set the rest of the offseason in motion.

The Cardinals didn't get any deals over the finish line, but more information was able to see the light, thanks in part to some of the deals that did get done throughout the week. For example, The Athletic's Will Sammon reported that the New York Mets "hold some interest" in Cardinals outfielder Lars Nootbaar after losing Edwin Díaz and Pete Alonso throughout the week.

The Cardinals and Mets have been linked since the winter meetings

Aug 31, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Lars Nootbaar (21) high fives teammates after scoring on a sacrifice fly out hit by designated hitter Ivan Herrera (not pictured) in the third inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park.

"The Mets need to decide how to best leverage their farm system," Sammon wrote. "Which players do they allow space for in the major leagues? Which ones do they trade? The plan from here is likely to include some combination. In particular, need-for-need trades involving major-league players are appealing to the Mets, league sources said.

"Such an approach may or may not lead to headliners. For example, the Mets hold some interest in St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Lars Nootbaar, league sources said. More speculatively, San Diego Padres outfielder Ramón Laureano would present another match. Those are just a couple of names out of many possibilities. It’s too early to run down many others; league sources described the Winter Meetings as slow for the Mets, at least on the acquisition side."

The Mets had a long week with two superstars reportedly leaving the franchise in Díaz and Alonso. They're clearly going to need to add talent, and the Cardinals have a surplus. It was also reported by MLB.com's John Denton that the Mets have shown interest in Willson Contreras after losing Alonso.

So, while the Cardinals didn't get any deals done this week, they still have talented players that teams want, and could even have more potential trade partners now.

