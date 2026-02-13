Cardinals Arms Flash Potential Before Pivotal 2026 Campaign

The St. Louis Cardinals are in much better shape in terms of pitching depth than they have been over the past several years. They acquired a lot of pitching in trades this past offseason, and while staff ace Sonny Gray is no longer around, there are some young arms that are really knocking on the door.

The starting rotation has its question marks, but the bullpen looks to be a strength heading into 2026, just as it was in 2025. On Friday, Matt Pauley of KMOX took video of Gordon Graceffo, Matt Svanson and Max Rajcic throwing their bullpen sessions, and all three looked quite good.

Cardinals have solid pitching depth for 2026

May 30, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Gordon Graceffo (44) throws a pitch during the sixth inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images | Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

Both Graceffo and Svanson emerged as viable options out of the bullpen for St. Louis last year. Graceffo had a 6.28 ERA, but showed off some upside and should be a candidate to take a bullpen spot out of spring training this year.

Svanson appeared in 39 games for St. Louis, going 4-0 with a 1.94 ERA. So, at the very least, he can slot into the back end of the bullpen for 2026, while Graceffo can be used in long relief and middle relief situations. As for Rajcic, he'll likely start the year in Triple-A Memphis, but he is knocking on the door of the big leagues and could be given some opportunities to pitch with the Major League club at certain points in 2026.

He profiles as a starter as of now, and he could potentially be plugged into the rotation at some point. The Cardinals also have Quinn Mathews, Tink Hence and Liam Doyle in the system, who could be ready in 2026. So, there is a lot of depth in the system, and the Cardinals look to be in good shape in that regard going into the new season.

But the three that threw their bullpen sessions today looked quite good, and that is promising for the future. The Cardinals may not be a contender this year, but the bullpen should remain a strength, and the pitching staff should be in good shape in the future.

We'll see what the Opening Day roster looks like after spring training comes to a close and the regular season begins.

