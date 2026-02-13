Rising Cardinals Prospect Could Play Major Role in 2026 Plans

The St. Louis Cardinals have been rebuilding since last year at the trade deadline when they let go of Ryan Helsley, Steven Matz and Phil Maton. Matz was sent to the Boston Red Sox, and the Cardinals brought back a solid hitter in that trade, one Chaim Bloom had drafted during his time in charge in Boston.

Blaze Jordan, a first baseman and third baseman with power came to St. Louis in the deal. He is one of many non-roster invitees this spring and could find his way into the Cardinals' plans at some point. Daniel Guerrero of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch gave a brief synopsis of what fans can e

What to expect from Blaze Jordan

Worcester third baseman Blaze Jordan runs off the field at Polar Park July 29. | Rick Cinclair/Telegram & Gazette / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Acquired from the Red Sox last July in the Steven Matz trade deadline deal with Boston, Jordan, 23, experienced a sluggish end to 2025. He hit .198 and slugged .366 in 41 games for Class AAA Memphis following a 44-game stint with Boston’s Class AAA affiliate that produced a .298 batting average and a .480 slugging percentage. The Cardinals did not protect Jordan from last December’s Rule 5 draft, but he went unselected. He has experience at both corner infield positions," Guerrero wrote.

Jordan has plenty of power from the right side of the plate. The Cardinals have been looking for a right-handed bat that can play in the outfield. They haven't found that yet, but Jordan could be an under-the-radar candidate to break camp with the team.

Alec Burleson has the first base job down cold, but if Nolan Gorman struggles at any point, the Cardinals could call up Jordan to play third base. With Nolan Arenado gone, more opportunities are available to young players such as Jordan. He's a right-handed bat that could easily be added to the roster and given runway for 2026 to see if he can prove himself.

Jordan struggled after the trade, but he brings a lot of power and could be a sleeper candidate to claim a bench role out of spring training. More power from the right side of the plate can't hurt, and he could also serve as a designated hitter if the Cardinals want to give Ivan Herrera more chances behind the plate.

All the focus is on JJ Wetherholt, but Jordan can't be overlooked as the Cardinals assess their options for spring training and the 2026 season.

