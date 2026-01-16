Cardinals' Brendan Donovan Directly Impacted By Dodgers-Kyle Tucker Stunner

While not one of the most popular potential trade partners for the St. Louis Cardinals, it appears as though the Los Angeles Dodgers won't be an option for All-Star utility man Brendan Donovan in the near future.

On Thursday, the Dodgers shocked the baseball world by signing four-time All-Star Kyle Tucker to a four-year, $240 million deal. FanSided's Robert Murray was first to report the contract figures and ESPN's Jeff Passan reported the agreement.

"Free-agent outfielder Kyle Tucker and the Los Angeles Dodgers are in agreement on a four-year, $240 million contract, according to sources familiar with the deal. It includes an opt out after year two," Murray wrote.

Aug 2, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Brendan Donovan (33) makes a throw to first base for an out during the third inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images | David Frerker-Imagn Images

In the aftermath of the stunner, The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal rattled off a few names the Dodgers could've been in the market for if they missed on Tucker.

"The Dodgers paid a record luxury tax last season of $169.4 million," Rosenthal wrote. "They already were $35 million over the highest threshold. Any deferrals in Tucker’s deal, lowering the present-day value and luxury-tax charge, are not yet known. Not that the Dodgers are worried. If they had missed on Tucker, their options would have been limited. They might have simply seen how the first half went and regrouped at the deadline.

"A reunion with Cody Bellinger would have been unlikely. Maybe the Dodgers would have signed Harrison Bader, whom they pursued at last year’s deadline. Maybe they would have renewed their quest for another deadline target, the Cleveland Guardians’ Steven Kwan. Maybe they would have traded for the Boston Red Sox’s Jarren Duran or Wilyer Abreu, tried for the St. Louis Cardinals’ Brendan Donovan, or signed free agent Bo Bichette to play second. Tucker is a better answer."

At the end of the day, the Dodgers didn't miss on Tucker. The two-time reigning World Series champs landed the top overall free agent of the offseason. The Dodgers were among the early teams linked to Donovan this offseason. But there hasn't been as much buzz around Los Angeles as there has been with the Seattle Mariners, for example. Now we know why. The Dodgers landed Tucker and the Cardinals still have one of baseball's best trade chips and plenty of options.

