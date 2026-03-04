Why Colin Cowherd's Shocking Cardinals Take is Way Off Base

The St. Louis Cardinals may be in for a bumpy ride in 2026, and perhaps future seasons. For now, they are in the middle of a rebuild following three straight postseason misses.

They went ahead and traded all of their key veterans this past offseason, giving the 2026 roster a completely different look. A rebuild is necessary to get them back to where they need to be.

However, they caught a little criticism from Colin Cowherd, who when talking about whether or not the Los Angeles Dodgers were ruining baseball, called them the "cruddy Cardinals" and lumped them in with teams like the Miami Marlins, Pittsburgh Pirates, Chicago White Sox and the Athletics.

Here is why Cowherd's controversial take is off base.

Colin Cowherd misses the mark with 'cruddy Cardinals' take

The Cardinals may be in for a rough ride in 2026, but Cowherd really misses the mark here. While a rebuild is never anybody's first choice, it was absolutely necessary for the Cardinals.

They had fallen behind on infrastructure, technology and player development. The farm system was depleted and they needed top prospects. They finally were able to replenish it thanks to last year's draft and the trade of Brendan Donovan.

But even though they are rebuilding, they are still one of Major League Baseball's elite franchises over the course of their history. While they haven't had a lot of success in several years, they still have won 11 World Series titles, the second-most in baseball history, 19 National League pennants and 12 NL Central titles.

Nine times out of ten, the Cardinals are typically going to be a postseason contender. This current stretch is an exception to the rule, but new president of baseball operations Chaim Bloom has a plan, and so far, he has executed it quite well.

So, while the next few seasons in St. Louis may be "cruddy", for all intents and purposes, there is no denying their place in baseball history as one of the elite franchises. Only the New York Yankees have more World Series titles than the Cardinals.

This current course of action is the best way for the Cardinals to ensure that they get back to where they once were. The next great Cardinals team is going to look completely different from the great teams of the past, and now is the time for them to embrace the future and try new things.