Cardinals' Brendan Donovan Gets Updated Trade Prediction From MLB Insider

As the Major League Baseball rumor mill has slowed down a bit for the holidays, it's worth wondering where the St. Louis Cardinals stand on trading second baseman Brendan Donovan.

Donovan was likely St. Louis' most coveted trade chip entering the winter, but so far, it's two other All-Stars who have been on the move: Sonny Gray and Willson Contreras, both to the Boston Red Sox. Those two were both making a lot more money than Donovan and are old enough that they didn't project to be a major help for the Cardinals' next playoff team.

Donovan could fetch a haul for St. Louis with two years of team control remaining on his deal, but will the Cardinals find the haul that suits their liking?

Insider's stance on Donovan trade likelihood

Jun 28, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Brendan Donovan (33) runs the bases on his solo home run in the first inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images | David Richard-Imagn Images

On Bleacher Report's livestream this week, MLB insider Jon Heyman predicted that Donovan would eventually be traded, though he certainly didn't guarantee it. He also listed an intriguing National League fit for the versatile 28-year-old.

"Brendan Donovan, a lot of people have brought him up, he's got incredible value," Heyman said. "Could they keep him? Obviously, he doesn't make the kind of money that the guys they've traded like Gray make, or certainly, Contreras.

"But I do believe Brendan Donovan will probably be moved. Many teams are going to be in on him. The (New York) Mets are going to be a team that's interested in him."

The essential question for the Cardinals if they're going to consider keeping Donovan is whether they think they can extend him, and whether they think he'll still be as productive a player in his thirties as he is now.

Though he was an All-Star this year, Donovan is more of an elite role player than the type of star who can carry a team to a title. He's a piece that is best served fitting into the puzzle for a contender, and the Cardinals might want to ship him off to one while he's being valued slightly higher.

