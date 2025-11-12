Cardinals' Chaim Bloom Hints At Unexpected Free Agency Approach

The Major League Baseball offseason is still young and there's nothing big to show for it yet, but we do have an idea about the St. Louis Cardinals' plans.

First and foremost, the Cardinals are going to be on the lookout for trades involving top veterans, like Nolan Arenado and Sonny Gray. This much is obvious and has been talked about for months. We already knew this. But, Cardinals president of baseball operations Chaim Bloom did shed some light on some new information.

Bloom has talked about looking to add pitching this offseason. That isn't new, but Bloom did raise some eyebrows by saying to Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that the organization won't "shy away" from multi-year commitments.

"Bloom did not dismiss the idea of looking at pitchers who will command more lucrative and longer-term offers this winter," Goold said. "Whether the Cardinals have the finances to make such a bid would depend on moves elsewhere, such as dealing Gray or alleviating some of Arenado’s salary.

Chaim Bloom raised some eyebrows

Aug 28, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Chaim Bloom, Chief Baseball Officer of the Boston Red Sox on the field before the game between the Boston Red Sox and the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-Imagn Images | Winslow Townson-Imagn Images

“We wouldn’t shy away from multi-year commitments if they make sense,” Bloom said to Goold. “It’s not just about how this guy fits in this year — but how does he fit into what we’re building? We’re not closed off to those by any means.”

Now, that's interesting and somewhat unexpected. The Cardinals have missed the playoffs in each of the last three seasons and with Bloom taking over and all of the trade rumors, it has seemed likely that a rebuild is coming. St. Louis at least being open to the possibility of signing a player to a multi-year deal could be viewed as a sign that the team doesn't think a years-long rebuild is necessary. Why make a multi-year investment if you don't think the team will compete for another few years?

Bloom has talked about the idea of adding pitching, but being open to multi-year commitments is somewhat new for St. Louis. Gray got a three-year deal from St. Louis, but outside of him, there haven't been many multi-year deals over the last few offseasons.

This comment in itself at least opens the door for most possibilities. The top hurlers on the open market are Framber Valdez, Ranger Suarez, and Dylan Cease. It doesn't seem realistic for any of these three to be options. But, could a guy like Michael King or Lucas Giolito or Zac Gallen or even Shota Imanaga be a fit? Being open to a multi-year deal at least raises the possibility.

More MLB: Cardinals Send Clear Message On Nolan Arenado Trade Rumors