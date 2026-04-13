Cardinals Could Find Needed Lefty Upgrade in Braves Castoff

The St. Louis Cardinals could use at least one more hurler right now.

On Monday, the club made a move and designated left-handed pitcher Jared Shuster for assignment and promoted right-handed pitcher Ryan Fernandez. With the bullpen struggling, this was a step in the right direction, but it shouldn't be the final move for the club.

St. Louis is somewhat thin on lefties. Matthew Liberatore is the only left-handed starter in the rotation right now. JoJo Romero and Justin Bruihl are the only lefties in the bullpen right now after Shuster got DFA'd. Because of that, the Cardinals should consider taking a chance on DFA'd Atlanta Braves hurler Martín Pérez.

The Braves announced on Sunday that the veteran lefty and former All-Star was being designated for assignment after making three appearances with the club this season.

The Cardinals should bring the veteran in

Apr 5, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Atlanta Braves pitcher Martin Perez (33) throws during the first inning at Chase Field against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Mandatory Credit: Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images | Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images

"The Braves today recalled LHP Dylan Dodd to Atlanta and designated LHP Martín Pérez for assignment," the Braves announced.

Pérez has made three appearances so far this season, including two starts, and had a 3.14 ERA in 14 1/3 innings for Atlanta before being designated for assignment. He's a 15-year big league veteran who has appeared in 328 total big league games, including 281 starts. In 2025, he made 11 appearances with the Chicago White Sox, including 10 starts, and had a 3.54 ERA.

The Cardinals could use either a starter or a long relief guy right now. Kyle Leahy has specifically struggled so far this season in the starting rotation. Adding someone like Pérez would give the Cardinals another veteran option while giving the team an opportunity to move Leahy back to the bullpen. Then, there wouldn't be much harm in eventually moving Pérez when Hunter Dobbins is ready to be promoted to the majors. Richard Fitts just got placed on the minor league Injured List, so he isn't ready for a promotion right now.

Pérez has done it all. He's been a starter and a reliever throughout his career. At this point, it wouldn't hurt to add another veteran hurler. Pérez would be an easy option because the Cardinals could simply just place a waiver claim on him. It also doesn't hurt that Pérez and Cardinals president of baseball operations Chaim Bloom actually overlapped over with the Boston Red Sox. At this point, why not? Even if the Cardinals don't want to shake up the rotation, go out and nab him and put him in the bullpen.