Cardinals Shake Up Bullpen, DFA 27-Year-Old Pitcher

The St. Louis Cardinals' bullpen has been a weakness so far this season and the club responded by making a change on Monday.

St. Louis announced that 27-year-old right-handed pitcher Ryan Fernandez has been promoted to the big leagues, while 27-year-old left-handed hurler Jared Shuster has been designated for assignment.

"RHP Ryan Fernandez has been recalled from Memphis (AAA)," the Cardinals announced. "LHP Jared Shuster has been designated for assignment."

RHP Ryan Fernandez has been recalled from Memphis (AAA).



LHP Jared Shuster has been designated for assignment. pic.twitter.com/uHb0QwMU2l — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) April 13, 2026

Ryan Fernandez Should Give St. Louis A Boost

Feb 14, 2026; Jupiter, FL, USA; St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Ryan Fernandez (64) delivers a pitch during a spring training workout at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Fernandez made 94 appearances in the majors over the last two seasons. In 2025, he had a 7.71 ERA in 32 total appearances. That doesn't sound great, of course. But he had 34 strikeouts across 30 1/3 innings pitched. He was significantly better in 2024. That season, he had a 3.51 ERA in 62 total appearances. That's the upside that the Cardinals are betting on with this move. If he can return to form, he will surely help a struggling bullpen in St. Louis.

He looked good down in Triple-A before his promotion. Down in Memphis, Fernandez made six appearances before his promotion on Monday and didn't allow an earned run. The righty struck out six batters across 5 2/3 innings pitched.

Jared Shuster's Struggles

Feb 17, 2026; Jupiter, FL, USA; St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Jared Shuster (78). Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

Shuster made two appearances with the club in the majors before being designated for assignment on Monday. In 3 2/3 innings pitched, Shuster allowed two earned runs and walked two batters. That's not a big sample size, by any means, but the Cardinals needed to make some sort of change in the bullpen.

St. Louis entered the day on Monday 25th in the league in bullpen ERA at 5.31. That's not going to cut it if the club wants to make any noise in 2026 at all. Even though the club doesn't have World Series expectations, you still want to be competitive and the bullpen hasn't been great in that respect.

With Shuster being designated for assignment, teams around the league have a chance to now claim him if they see fit. If Shuster goes unclaimed, then he could either stick around in the Cardinals' farm system or St. Louis could simply move on. Overall, he's a four-year big league veteran with a 5.26 ERA across 64 total appearances. Again, the Cardinals needed to do something. This is a step in the right direction. The Cardinals are 8-7 on the season so far with upside to be even better if this bullpen turns around.