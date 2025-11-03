Cardinals Could Target Future Hall of Famer To Bolster Rotation For 2026
The St. Louis Cardinals are entering one of their most pivotal offseasons in nearly two decades. After a disappointing 78–84 finish in 2025, new President of Baseball Operations Chaim Bloom faces the difficult task of reshaping the roster and bringing championship-caliber baseball back to Busch Stadium.
Pitching will once again be the top priority. Bloom has already hinted that the team will explore every possible avenue — from trades to free agency — to upgrade the rotation. And one intriguing name that could make sense for the Cardinals is Justin Verlander.
Keith Law of The Athletic recently listed Verlander among his top 50 free agents available this winter. The 42-year-old right-hander spent the 2025 season with the San Francisco Giants, where he posted a 3.85 ERA in 29 starts despite a 4–11 record.
Even at his age, Verlander remains one of baseball’s most respected competitors. The three-time Cy Young Award winner, nine-time All-Star, former MVP, and two-time World Series champion still knows how to command a game — and more importantly, a clubhouse.
For the Cardinals, who could trade veteran starter Sonny Gray this winter, Verlander’s experience would bring much-needed stability. He’s not just an innings-eater — he’s a leader capable of mentoring young pitchers such as Matthew Liberatore, Michael McGreevy, and Tink Hence as they adjust to full-time big-league roles.
Financially, a short-term deal for Verlander wouldn’t break the bank. At this stage in his career, he’s likely looking for a one-year contract with incentives — a perfect fit for a Cardinals team in transition. If things go south by the trade deadline, St. Louis could even flip Verlander to a contender for valuable prospects, further aiding their long-term rebuild.
Adding a future Hall of Famer would also bring excitement back to Cardinals Nation, giving fans a reason to believe that winning baseball can return to Busch sooner rather than later. While Verlander may no longer be the overpowering ace of his prime, his poise, preparation, and presence could make a significant impact both on and off the field.
The Cardinals need certainty in their rotation, and Verlander provides exactly that. As St. Louis embarks on a new era under Bloom, bringing in a proven veteran could be the perfect bridge between the present and the future.
2026 will be an interesting year in St. Louis, but Verlander could at least help the Cardinals sell some tickets.
